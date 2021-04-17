IPL 2021: PBKS vs CSK: Post-match reactions

Bowling in the Powerplay, Deepak Chahar set the tone for the contest with his spectacular spell. He cleaned up Mayank Agarwal's stumps and also dismissed Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran within the Powerplay. He returned in the seventh over to finish his spell and got rid of Deepak Hooda to complete a four-wicket haul. Ravindra Jadeja's fielding proved to be crucial in the dismissals of Gayle and KL Rahul.



Chasing 107, Moeen Ali led the way with the bat after Ruturaj Gaikwad fell early. He formed a great partnership with Faf du Plessis and was dismissed at 46. Du Plessis carried on and managed to remain unbeaten and helped complete the chase for CSK, getting their first win of the season. Here's how Twitter reacted to that brilliant performance from Dhoni's men:

Comprehensive win for Chennai. A one-sided game in the IPL after a long time. Deepak Chahar was outstanding with the new ball and Moeen Ali batting at 3 is paying rich dividends and turning out to be a fabulous decision by CSK. #CSKvPBKS — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 16, 2021





#CSK are off the blocks. The day their bowlers deliver the goods, they'll be stitching together wins. Deepak Chahar was simply sensational....Love him to bits 🤗 #IPL2021 #CSKvPBKS — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 16, 2021





Finally a good day for Shah Rukh at the Wankhede!! #CSKvPBKS — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) April 16, 2021

Dominating win by @ChennaiIPL bowlers made it easier for the batsmen of csk. Swing was the king again. #deepakchahar — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 16, 2021











