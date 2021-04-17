Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: PBKS vs CSK: Post-match reactions
Deepak Chahar starred with the ball, Ravindra Jadeja was exceptional in the field and Moeen Ali shone with the bat in this match
Bowling in the Powerplay, Deepak Chahar set the tone for the contest with his spectacular spell. He cleaned up Mayank Agarwal's stumps and also dismissed Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran within the Powerplay. He returned in the seventh over to finish his spell and got rid of Deepak Hooda to complete a four-wicket haul. Ravindra Jadeja's fielding proved to be crucial in the dismissals of Gayle and KL Rahul.
Chasing 107, Moeen Ali led the way with the bat after Ruturaj Gaikwad fell early. He formed a great partnership with Faf du Plessis and was dismissed at 46. Du Plessis carried on and managed to remain unbeaten and helped complete the chase for CSK, getting their first win of the season.
Here's how Twitter reacted to that brilliant performance from Dhoni's men: