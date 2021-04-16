IPL 2021: PBKS vs CSK: Dream 11 Fantasy Cricket Picks

It took a last-ball finish and a mistimed Samson shot for Punjab to get past a spirited Rajasthan in their opening fixture of IPL 2021.

Chennai on the other hand had no answers to the Shaw-Dhawan show in their first game.

Dhoni, meanwhile, after being dismissed for a duck himself, will be itching to post the first win for Chennai in IPL 2021.

As the teams line up for Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings on April 16, here are our Dream 11 Fantasy Cricket Picks for you.

IPL 2021: PBKS vs CSK: Our Dream 11 Fantasy Cricket Picks



Batsmen

Suresh Riana: The Chennai legend announced his return to the squad with an astounding 54 (36), studded with three fours and four sixes. Needless to say, the southpaw, will play a significant role in IPL 2021 for CSK.

Chris Gayle: Punjab played the big-hitting West Indian at number-three against Rajasthan and he did not disappoint. His partnership with KL Rahul put Punjab on the road to 221. Gayle's knock of 40 (28) showed that he is in good nick and hungry to score big.

Faf du Plessis: The former South African skipper was dismissed for nought by Avesh Khan in their first game. That said, du Plessis has been a reliable opener for Chennai in their previous campaigns and it is for that reason that we pick him in our squad.

Deepak Hooda: Coming in to bat at number four, Hooda was a revelation. He attacked the bowling from the word go and when he was eventually dismissed in the 18th over, Hooda had posted a match-winning 64 (28).

Bowlers

Dwayne Bravo: The West Indian didn't quite get to show his skills with the bat in Chennai's opening game but when his colleagues were getting carted around the park, he bowled a tidy spell. His 1/28 at an economy rate of 7 in a high scoring game was a commendable show indeed.

Md Shami: The fast-bowler had a highly successful season for Punjab in IPL 2020. And in the first game against Rajasthan, he got off to a relatively good start by picking up two wickets.

Shardul Thakur: In the game against Delhi, Thakur was expensive and got hammered around the park. That said, the India international did what he does best – pick wickets, two on the night to be precise.

All-rounders

Ravindra Jadeja: The left-handed all-rounder didn't quite put on a show with the bat for Chennai in the opening game but with the bat in hand, he made a vital contribution. With three hits to the fence en-route to a 17-ball 26, Jadeja helped propel Chennai to a competitive score.

Moeen Ali: Against Delhi, coming in to bat at number three, Ali took the opposition's bowling head-on despite the loss of two early wickets. With four boundaries and two huge sixes, Ali's 36 (24) was vital to Chennai's charge.

Sam Curran: The English left-handed all-rounder had a fantastic limited over's series against India. And he is now bringing his good form to the Chennai franchise. His 34 (15) at the fag end of the inning pushed Chennai to 188 against Delhi.

Wicket-keepers

KL Rahul: The Punjab skipper always brings his A-game to the IPL. In their opening fixture of IPL 2021, Rahul hammered seven boundaries and five sixes on his way to a 50-ball 91.

IPL 2021: PBKS vs CSK: Captain and Vice-Captain picks

Remember, your captain designate increases your points by 2X. Likewise, your vice-captain pick hands you a 1.5X point boost.

Here are our picks.

Captain: KL Rahul

Vice-Captain: Sam Curran

And that is our Dream11 fantasy cricket lineup for the match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings on April 16.

Good luck to all of you!

