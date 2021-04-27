Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians' 'Blue Heart' initiative to battle COVID
The franchise promised to help spread the requests of those in need.
The Mumbai Indians on Monday announced that they will be doing their bit to help battle the pandemic in the country through a unique 'Blue Heart' initiative.
In a tweet, the franchise stated that they would work to amplify the needs of fans to a wider audience with an intent to mobilise support.
"During this difficult time, we would like to do our bit and help get the word out for as many #Covid19 related needs across India. Use #BlueHeart in your tweets and we will do our best to share your requirements to a wider audience," the statement said.
Soon thereafter, fans flooded the tweet thread with requests for support.
Fans also appreciated the initiative.
The Mumbai franchise highlighted the efforts undertaken by the Reliance Foundation in providing relief to those in strife.
The founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, in a statement, said that it was their duty to support the country's fight against the pandemic.
"Reliance Foundation has always been at the forefront of service to our nation and it is our duty to support India's relentless fight against the pandemic," the statement said.
Meanwhile, calls on social media grew for the franchises to express solidarity with the medical relief efforts that are currently underway.
Similarly, others called for the IPL to set up funds and mobilise resources to help battle the COVID surge in the country.
That said, the franchises are limiting their actions to posts and scripted messages from players advocating caution.
The IPL, meanwhile, continues with the caravan now having moved to Ahmadabad and Delhi.