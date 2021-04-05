IPL 2021: Who has scored the most runs and picked the most wickets in IPL history

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will kick-start the proceeding for IPL 2021 on April 9 at Chennai.

As is almost customary with T20 cricket and the IPL, fans expect high scoring games and plenty of big hits.



Here's a ready-reckoner that brings you up to speed with all the IPL records, courtesy of your favourite stars.



Most runs in IPL history

India's batting superstar Virat Kohli leads the all-time IPL runs leader board with a staggering 5,878 runs. This comes at a rather stunning strike rate of 130.73 and an average of 38.16.

With 5,368 runs, Suresh Raina comes a close second.



Virat Kohli has featured in every season since the inception of IPL and along the way has amassed 39 fifties and five centuries.



And come IPL 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore will yet again look up to their batting maestro to deliver the goods for them.

Most wickets in IPL history



Sri Lanka's biggest contribution to the IPL has undoubtedly been Lasith Malinga.

With 170 wickets from 122 IPL games, the sling-shot pacer is the most successful bowler in the history of the tournament.



Leg-spinning veteran Amit Mishra comes in second spot with 160.



Malinga has been the mainstay of the Mumbai Indians attack for several seasons.



With a strike rate of 16.62 and a miserly economy rate of 7.14, Malinga unsettled many a batting order.



That said, given that the pacer has now bid adieu to franchise cricket, his swinging yorker will be missed.



Most sixes in IPL history

T20 cricket warrants big-hitting and very few do it better than the 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle.

With a tally of 349 sixes, Gayle sits pretty atop the six-hitting leader board in the IPL.



De Villiers comes a distant second with 235 sixes.



In IPL 2021, Gayle will turn out for Punjab Kings. In the UAE last year, the franchise introduced the West Indian late into the season but the impact was immediate.



Punjab fans, therefore, will expect nothing less than big hits from Gayle again this year.



Most fours in IPL history

While the stadium-clearing six-hits draw the biggest cheer, there's no denying that a boundary makes a huge difference.

And in this department, Shikhar Dhawan lords over the rest of the batsmen.



With 591 boundaries, the Delhi southpaw has well and truly stamped his authority over stroke play in the IPL.



Hyderabad's David Warner comes in second with 510 boundaries.



Best bowling economy rate in IPL history

Ever since Afghanistan began taking baby steps in international cricket, the cricketing world has warmed up to its tenacity.

With pure grit, the Afghans have let their skill do all the talking. And leading the charge is Rashid Khan.



The leg-spinner stunned the world with his sharp turn and unplayable wrong un's.

In IPL cricket, Rashid Khan boasts of a remarkable economy rate of 6.24, which is incidentally the best across all the bowlers that have graced the IPL stage through its history.



The Indian bowling legend Anil Kumble comes in a close second with an economy rate of 6.57.

The highest individual batting score in IPL history



On 23rd April 2018, playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chris Gayle clobbered 13 boundaries and 17 sixes en-route for a 66-ball 175* against a hapless Pune outfit.

That innings from Gayle eclipsed the 158* from Brendon McCullum for Kolkata Knight Riders against hosts Royal Challengers Bangalore on 18th April 2008.



Most dot-balls in IPL history

With the batsmen dominating IPL and T20 cricket, one wonders if the bowlers spend sleepless nights while strategizing.

In their aim to curtain the batsmen, dots balls are worth their weight in gold in the T20 format.



Quite surprisingly, it's a spinner that holds the record for having bowled the most number of dot-balls in the history of IPL cricket.

Harbhajan Singh holds the bragging rights here with 1,240 dots balls in 160 matches.



The veteran off-spinner will turn out for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021.

The highest batting-strike rate in IPL history



Every time Kolkata Knight Riders stride out to bat, fans look forward to just one name – Andre Russell.

In 74 IPL matches, Russell has made his presence felt with his big-hitting. And his strike rate of 182.33 is the best across all batsmen in the history of the IPL.



Fellow West Indian, Nicholas Pooran comes in second with a strike rate of 165.39.

Most maiden overs bowled in IPL history



If bowling dot-balls are hard enough, sending down a maiden-over in T20 cricket takes a herculean effort.

The former Indian medium-pacer and swing bowler Praveen Kumar owns this category.

With 14 maiden overs from his 119 IPL matches, Praveen Kumar leads this category quite comfortably.



Fellow India international Irfan Pathan comes in second with 10 maiden overs.



Most hat-tricks in IPL history

In the midst of all the big-hitting in T20 cricket, the celebrations are surely wild when a wicket falls. And when a rare hat-trick takes place, the record books are quick to take note.

Amit Mishra, the veteran leg-spinner from Delhi Capitals has three hat-tricks in IPL cricket. Only Yuvraj Singh has two hat-tricks, followed by a string of other bowlers who have achieved this rare feat.

Most runs conceded by a bowler in an individual IPL innings



The batsmen dominate the proceedings in an IPL game and the bowlers are unfortunately playing catch-up every single time.

On 17th May 2018, Kerala speedster Basil Thampi took an absolute beating at the hands of hosts Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.



The seventy runs that he conceded from his quota of four-overs is to date the most expensive spell of bowling in the history of IPL cricket.



Afghanistan's Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and Ishant Sharma, both conceded 66 runs against Hyderabad and Chennai respectively to occupy the second spot of this rather forgettable record.



Most fifties in IPL history

The Australian southpaw and Hyderabad's batting mainstay David Warner has the most number of fifties in the history of IPL with a stunning 48 half-centuries.

He also has four tons and boasts of an impressive IPL batting average of 42.71.



With 41 fifties, Shikhar Dhawan comes in a close second.



Most hundreds in IPL history

Chris Gayle headlines this category as well with six hundreds from 132 IPL matches.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli has five followed by David Warner with four.