IPL 2021: MI vs SRH: The reactions to Hyderabad's debacle

When Mumbai posted 150 in their third match of IPL 2021, Hyderabad perhaps more than fancied their chances.

And when Warner and Bairstow put on 67 in seven overs, they were well and truly on the ascendency.

Bairstow then departed, thanks to a freak Inzamam-ish hit-wicket.

Manish Pandey and skipper Warner were soon dismissed and Hyderabad was tottering at 90/3.

Thereafter, it was Mumbai all the way.

Wickets fell in a heap as Rahul Chahar and Trent Boult picked up three each to hand Hyderabad their third loss of IPL 2021.

All the reactions on Twitter

Man of the match ! Hardik pandya!! Game changer in the field ! Jassi jaisa koi nahi !!king at death bowling @Jaspritbumrah93 @trent_boult @mipaltan surely know how to win pressure games !! No 1 team for a reason #SRHvMI @ImRo45 hitmannn!! you can !!captain 👨‍✈️ — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 17, 2021

Mumbai's bowling drew plenty of praise.

Outstanding from #mi bowlers. Bumrah.Boult.Chahar. This was a better batting pitch compare to first two games in Chennai. Srh had the game in their hands.Kedar Jadhav ? #SRHvMI — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 17, 2021

Pollard's hitting wasn't to be forgotten.

Kieron Pollard's two sixes off last two balls of the inns - a key moment in today's low-scoring match. Power-hitters for the win! 🙌 #IPL — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) April 17, 2021

Mumbai Indians knows how to win matches. What a team, it may be batting, bowling or fielding they are like a power house. Superb victory✌️Unbelievable death bowling by @Jaspritbumrah93 & #TrentBoult @IPL @mipaltan #MIvSRH #IPL2021 — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) April 17, 2021





Sanjay Manjrekar, meanwhile, questioned Hyderabad's team selection.

Sorry to say, but anyone that picks Abhishek Sharma, Virat Singh and Abdul Samad all together in one playing XI does not deserve to win. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 17, 2021

Don't forget that Bumrah spell...

Jasprit Bumrah at his best is a captains dream. So dependable and effective at every stage. MI vs SRH. #VIVOIPL — Ian bishop (@irbishi) April 17, 2021





1/14 in 4 defending 150...bumrah is consistently top drawer #SRHvMI — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) April 17, 2021





Rahul against #KKR. Deepak yesterday vs #PBKS. Rahul today. Chahar brothers are doing fairly well in #IPL2021 #MIvSRH — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 17, 2021

Mumbai have been fantastic in defending modest totals. Dread of other teams is what happens if batting starts firing on all cylinders — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 17, 2021





Krunal is one chuffed all-rounder on the night.

Let's keep the momentum going 💪 pic.twitter.com/wNO68lCcRG — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) April 17, 2021

At the end of it all, the Hyderabad skipper summed it up.

"It's just poor batting"



David Warner was very honest after #SRH lost their third straight game#IPL2021 | #MIvSRH — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) April 17, 2021



