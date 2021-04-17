Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: MI vs SRH: The reactions to Hyderabad's debacle
From 90/2, Hyderabad plunged to 137 all-out.
When Mumbai posted 150 in their third match of IPL 2021, Hyderabad perhaps more than fancied their chances.
And when Warner and Bairstow put on 67 in seven overs, they were well and truly on the ascendency.
Bairstow then departed, thanks to a freak Inzamam-ish hit-wicket.
Manish Pandey and skipper Warner were soon dismissed and Hyderabad was tottering at 90/3.
Thereafter, it was Mumbai all the way.
Wickets fell in a heap as Rahul Chahar and Trent Boult picked up three each to hand Hyderabad their third loss of IPL 2021.
All the reactions on Twitter
Mumbai's bowling drew plenty of praise.
Pollard's hitting wasn't to be forgotten.
Sanjay Manjrekar, meanwhile, questioned Hyderabad's team selection.
Don't forget that Bumrah spell...
Krunal is one chuffed all-rounder on the night.
At the end of it all, the Hyderabad skipper summed it up.