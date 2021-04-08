IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Dream 11 Fantasy Playing XI

The fever of the Indian Premier League is all set to embrace us come April 9.

IPL 2021 begins with a blockbuster clash between the most successful side in the tournament, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are still desperately searching for their maiden crown.



Mumbai Indians are arriving to the tournament after yet another IPL season where they played almost invincible cricket. MI faced little to no qualms in the group stages and comfortably made their way to the knockout rounds. Even at that business end of the competition, MI were clinical and decisive and they then defeated Delhi Capitals in the final of IPL 2020 to pocket their fifth IPL trophy, an all-time record in the competition. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore had a mixed ride in IPL 2020. They were pretty dominant in the group stages, holding on to the third position in the table which helped them qualify for the Playoffs. However, they lost their footing and were defeated by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eliminator of IPL 2020, ending the season with four straight defeats. MI vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Playing XI AB De Villiers (10 Credits) One of the all-time IPL greats, AB De Villiers has been the mainstay in the RCB batting lineup for a decade. He has amassed 4,849 runs at an average of 40.40 and at a strike rate of 151.91. In IPL 2020 at the UAE, he scored 454 runs. Ishan Kishan (8.5 Credits) Ishan Kishan announced himself in style last season in the UAE. He scored 516 runs in IPL 2020 and on the basis of his spectacular performances, Ishan earned a national cap during the series against England where he also managed to impress heavily.

A young keeper batsman from Jharkhand promoted up the batting order and proving his caliber. This has happened before.



Loved the fearlessness and attacking batting of Ishan Kishan. pic.twitter.com/874tXa0uoz — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 14, 2021

Chris Lynn (8.5 Credits ) In the absence of the favoured opener in Quinton De Kock, MI might start with Chris Lynn. Lynn was in sensational form during the Big Bash League and piled up 458 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 154.73 for the Brisbane Heat. Suryakumar Yadav (9 Credits) Suryakumar Yadav has been extremely consistent in the IPL for the last three seasons and he'll be looking for the same in IPL 2021. 'Sky' was phenomenal on his India debut and would like to build upon that confidence and consolidate his credentials further this season.

Fearless. Innovative. Aggressive. Thoroughly enjoyed @surya_14kumar first knock at the highest level. An innings of some serious quality. Hopefully first of many half centuries #IndvEng pic.twitter.com/2zVLQr5zWr — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 18, 2021

Rohit Sharma (10 Credits)

Rohit Sharma is the fourth highest scorer in the Indian Premier League, with 5230 runs. He wasn't particularly prolific last season in the UAE but would like to begin IPL 2021 on the front foot. Rohit has smashed one century and 39 half-centuries in the IPL thus far. Virat Kohli (10.5 Credits)

Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer in the history of the Indian Premier League. Given his extraordinary exploits, he had a rather quiet season in IPL 2020 and would want to score more runs this time around. Kohli has 5,878 runs to his name at an average of 38.16 and a strike rate of 130.73.



Hardik Pandya (9 Credits)

Hardik Pandya is a middle-order beast and can smash boundaries for fun. He has an IPL average of close to 30 and a strike rate close to 160. Hardik Pandya ended the last two seasons with more than 280 runs and with a strike rate above 175. Washington Sundar (8.5 Credits) Washington Sundar has become an asset for RCB during the Powerplay. Virat Kohli has often used his off-spin in the first six overs to get positive results. Sundar has also impressed with the bat on plenty of occasions for India.

Oh @Sundarwashi5, wasn't to be but very well played. There will be more centuries. It was batting of the highest class. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 6, 2021

Navdeep Saini (8 Credits)

Navdeep Saini will be expected to play an integral role in the RCB pace unit once again this season. Saini has picked up 17 wickets over the last two seasons in the IPL for RCB. Jasprit Bumrah (9 Credits)

One of the best fast bowlers in the world today, Jasprit Bumrah will be looking forward to a great IPL 2021 after taking a personal break from cricket recently. Bumrah has 109 wickets to his name from 92 matches and picked up 27 scalps in the UAE last season.



Trent Boult (9 Credits) Trent Boult forms a formidable pace combination with Jasprit Bumrah and Mumbai Indians have heavily reaped its rewards. Boult struck 25 wickets last season and will be looking to pick things up from right where he left off. Our Dream 11 fantasy line-up for Match #1 - Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore





And that is our Dream 11 line-up for the season opener Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore .

