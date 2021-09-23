IPL 2021: MI vs KKR- Dream11 Fantasy Playing XI

We are all set for a cracker of a match as defending champions Mumbai Indians take on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Mumbai Indians will look for redemption after their loss against CSK but will face a stern contest as KKR are riding on a high after a thumping victory against RCB. The pitch is all set to be a good batting track. It will also help the bowlers in the latter stages, with dew being a key factor as the match wears on. The conditions are ideally set for a brilliant contest between bat and ball. The Mumbai Indians will be eager to welcome their captain Rohit Sharma to the side and will also hope that Hardik Pandya can make it back into the side in time for the game. Kolkata will likely play the same team that demolished RCB.



Probable playing 11

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult



Kolkata Knight Riders



Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson and Varun Chakravarthy



Dream 11 picks



1) Shubman Gill- Captain- 9 credits





The 22-year-old right-handed opener nearly missed out on a half-century as he wreaked havoc against the RCB bowling lineup. He will look to continue his fine form and has a good chance of coming up with a big innings to help his team.

2) Jasprit Bumrah- Vice-Captain- 9 credits



Rohit Sharma will look to unleash the ace pacer against a potent KKR batting lineup as the ball is expected to swing early on in the game. Bumrah does the most damage with beautifully disguised deliveries. He can also single-handedly demolish the best batting lineups.



3) Rohit Sharma- Batsman- 10 cr



The Mumbai Indians would be overjoyed to welcome their captain back into the playing 11 after having him miss out on the first game due to injury. Expect him to be a calming presence while shifting gears when needed.



4) Quinton de Kock- Wicketkeeper- 9.5 cr





The South African had a subpar game against CSK compared to his high standards and will look to score big against KKR to give him the ideal confidence booster needed for the latter stages.

5) Kieron Pollard - Batsman - 9 cr



The Big Man will look to be aggressive after a disappointing start to the second leg. Pollard has the ability to clear the boundary at will and can rip the best bowling units to shreds on his day. He is surely not the guy that you would want to count out.



6) Suryakumar Yadav-Batsman- 9 cr



The aggressive right-hander will look to bounce back after a torrid time against CSK. Yadav is not afraid to innovate and gets runs in bundles for his team once he gets going.



7) Andre Russell- All-Rounder- 10.5 cr





Andre Russel will look to continue weaving magic with the ball and take timely wickets in important junctures while anchoring the middle order for his team against a deadly Mumbai bowling unit. Russell is going to be key for Kolkata's chances of winning against Mumbai.

8) Venktesh Iyer- All-Rounder- 8 cr



Venkatesh Iyer had a bright start to his IPL career and will look to keep up the good form while become indispensable for his team. The classy lefty can shift gears at a moments notice and pick apart the bowling unit with precision as he did in the game against RCB.



9) Trent Boult- Bowler- Bowler -9cr



Lightning Boult will look to strike fear in the hearts of batsmen again with the conditions suiting him. Expect Boult to get a couple of big wickets tomorrow to help his team.



10) Prasidh Krishna- Bowler- 8.5 cr



The pacer will look to cause damage against a formidable Mumbai batting lineup. He surely does have the talent and skill to come out on top more often than not.



11) Varun Chakravarthy- Bowler- 8.5 cr



Varun will look to once again bamboozle the batsmen with his neatly disguised deliveries. The skilful leggie will look to better the blistering start he had to the second leg of IPL 2021. Look out for him, as he might cause the most damage to the MI batting lineup.

































