Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: MI vs RCB - Reactions pour in as RCB secure last-ball win
A steely de Villiers knock ensured that RCB began IPL 2021 with a win.
IPL 2021 is off with a bang.
The Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore clash lived up to its billing and kept the viewers enthralled all the way to the very last ball.
A five-wicket haul from Harshal Patel and then a sparking 48 (27) from de Villiers ensured that RCB pocketed a last-ball victory against defending champions Mumbai.
All the reactions...
Critics and observers were quick to laud the thrilling finish.
Also, they didn't hold back while applauding the brilliance of AB de Villiers.
