IPL 2021: MI vs RCB - Reactions pour in as RCB secure last-ball win

IPL 2021 is off with a bang.

The Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore clash lived up to its billing and kept the viewers enthralled all the way to the very last ball.

A five-wicket haul from Harshal Patel and then a sparking 48 (27) from de Villiers ensured that RCB pocketed a last-ball victory against defending champions Mumbai.

All the reactions...

Critics and observers were quick to laud the thrilling finish.

Also, they didn't hold back while applauding the brilliance of AB de Villiers.

Will power = De villiers Power.

No wonder the @IPL logo is secretly designed after @ABdeVilliers17 . Champion knock. But Patel Bhai ke raaz mein , RCB bowling mazaa aaya. Top spell 5/27. Is saal cup aande , no vaandey. #RCBvsMI pic.twitter.com/NcPBRzaRrd — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 9, 2021





5 wickets with the ball. Winning runs with the bat. Harshal Patel has owned this game. Last ball finish....perfect to start the #IPL2021 #MIvRCB — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 9, 2021

What a thriller at Chennai to start the 14 edition of #IPL2021 ! Happy to see @RCBTweets pull it off! What a wonderful knock by Mr.360, still can't believe he's doing this without playing international cricket ! Fantastic show @ABdeVilliers17 #RCBvsMI — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) April 9, 2021

English not my strong suit. What's the adjective for 'better than genius'?

That's what AB is! Really! 🙏🏼🙏🏼#RCBvsMI — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 9, 2021























