IPL 2021: Meet the Kiwi giant who could catapult RCB to the summit
Bought for a whopping INR.15 crores in the IPL 2021 auction, Kyle Jamieson could well be the X-factor for RCB.
During the recent auctions for IPL 2021, when Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, and Royal Challengers Bangalore entered into a fierce bidding war over an unheralded Kiwi all-rounder, a buzz enveloped the auction tables.
After several rounds of fierce exchanges, when the hammer eventually dropped in the favour of Royal Challengers Bangalore, INR.15 Crore was spent.
Kyle Jamieson was going to rub shoulders with Virat Kohli.
Throughout the history of IPL, auctions have always featured highly expensive decisions. Some profitable and several disastrous.
And this year's event unexpectedly broke the existing records, despite being just a mini-auction.
South Africa's Chris Morris was swooped up by Rajasthan Royals for a whopping INR.16.25 crore, which made him the most expensive player in the history of IPL.
And when Royal Challengers Bangalore broke the bank for Jamieson, everybody took a moment to catch their breath.
The rise of Kyle Jamieson
Having played just four T20I games, the 26-year-old does lack the international T20 experience.
Also, he has hardly played matches outside New Zealand, which may make his adaptation to Indian pitches all the more questionable.
But, with 190 runs and 54 wickets in domestic cricket and an exceptional record against big teams, Jamieson does have the potential to emerge as one of the real stars of IPL 2021.
Playing with international stalwarts like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers could also motivate the all-rounder to step up his game.
Furthermore, RCB is headed by Jamieson's compatriot Mike Hesson, who is more than equipped to aid the all-rounder, given his previous stint as the head coach of the New Zealand national squad
All said and done, recent form is everything and critics will be quick to point of that Jamieson hasn't had the best outings in recent T20I games against Australia and Bangladesh.
He picked up a solitary wicket in four T20Is against Australia and then just two more in three games against the visiting Bangladesh.
The decision to sign Jamieson, therefore, is undoubtedly a huge gamble on the part of the RCB management. Clearly, they are willing to risk it all in their quest for that elusive title.