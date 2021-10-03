Top
Indian Premier League 2021

IPL 2021: KKR vs SRH- Social media reacts as Shubman Gill's huge knock helps KKR win in a thriller

Social media erupted after a KKR won against SRH in a thriller

Shubman Gill seems to be in good form as he led his side to a victory against SRH
By

Ananth Narasimman

Published: 3 Oct 2021 6:04 PM GMT

The Kolkata Knight Riders win in a thriller against the Sunrisers Hyderabad behind huge performances from their entire bowling unit and ace batter Shubman Gill. KKR restricted SRH to a measly total of 115 after a huge bowling effort from the likes of Varun Chakravarthy and Tim Southee as they piled the pressure on a hapless SRH batting unit. SRH bounced back as they tried turning the tables and nearly succeeded before a very steady knock by Shubman Gill who is proving to be an ex-factor for them prior to them heading into the latter stages. This victory sets KKR in a good place to qualify for the playoff by grabbing the last place despite tight competition.

Social media erupted post KKR's victory, here are the best reactions













