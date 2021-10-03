IPL 2021: KKR vs SRH- Social media reacts as Shubman Gill's huge knock helps KKR win in a thriller

The Kolkata Knight Riders win in a thriller against the Sunrisers Hyderabad behind huge performances from their entire bowling unit and ace batter Shubman Gill. KKR restricted SRH to a measly total of 115 after a huge bowling effort from the likes of Varun Chakravarthy and Tim Southee as they piled the pressure on a hapless SRH batting unit. SRH bounced back as they tried turning the tables and nearly succeeded before a very steady knock by Shubman Gill who is proving to be an ex-factor for them prior to them heading into the latter stages. This victory sets KKR in a good place to qualify for the playoff by grabbing the last place despite tight competition.

Social media erupted post KKR's victory, here are the best reactions

Another comfortable win by #kkr UAE leg has been outstanding for them. Great Result despite losing Russell. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 3, 2021













Kolkata Knight Riders consolidate their top four credentials with an important win in Dubai 👊 #KKRvSRH | #IPL2021 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 3, 2021





Someone explain to me where this innings is going. Let's get Bond. Even he will struggle. Oh Lord sorry we don't have Bond anymore for the moment! So no one to unravel the Sunrisers mystery! #KKRvsSRH — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 3, 2021





#SRH caught in 'chakravyuh' of mediocrity this season… — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 3, 2021





#KKR have picked the right team for the conditions this time. Three quality spinners have got #SRH marooned. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 3, 2021





#KKR has their fate in their own hands…Win the next game and script a fabulous turnaround. If you lose the next game, you'd hope that there's a 3-4 way tie on 12. No team can go past them on NRR irrespective of how big their remaining win is. #IPL2021 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 3, 2021



















