Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: KKR vs SRH- Social media reacts as Shubman Gill's huge knock helps KKR win in a thriller
Social media erupted after a KKR won against SRH in a thriller
The Kolkata Knight Riders win in a thriller against the Sunrisers Hyderabad behind huge performances from their entire bowling unit and ace batter Shubman Gill. KKR restricted SRH to a measly total of 115 after a huge bowling effort from the likes of Varun Chakravarthy and Tim Southee as they piled the pressure on a hapless SRH batting unit. SRH bounced back as they tried turning the tables and nearly succeeded before a very steady knock by Shubman Gill who is proving to be an ex-factor for them prior to them heading into the latter stages. This victory sets KKR in a good place to qualify for the playoff by grabbing the last place despite tight competition.
Social media erupted post KKR's victory, here are the best reactions
