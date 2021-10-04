IPL 2021: KKR vs SRH- Shubman Gill shines in the clutch for KKR with yet another huge knock

Shubman Gill came through with yet another clutch knock for the Kolkata Knight Riders as his massive 57-run inning saw the game through for his team as they were looking very shaky at one point in time.

Gill seems like a revelation for KKR and will soon be knocking at the door of the Indian team sooner than later if he keeps up with his form. He has the ability to shift gears at a moments notice and has an array of shots in his arsenal to take on the best bowling units in the world.



Short arm jab will be Shubman Gill's trademark shot for years to come. #KKRvSRH pic.twitter.com/qHUNf5NSeW — India Fantasy (@india_fantasy) October 3, 2021

The thing that separates Gill from his peers is his composure during high-pressure moments like yesterday. The young star seems unfazed by difficulty and rather takes pride in his ability to shine during the clutch while ripping bowling units to shreds.



Shubman Gill looks like a name that we will not forget anytime soon as Kolkata have a really good chance to shine in the latter stages of the tournament if they make it through to the playoffs. "It was important to keep wickets in hand early. And then to go for it when the runs got closer. You see the wicket, and then you choose your match up. To hit spinners on this surface isn't easy. I was targeting the shorter side mostly. I didn't have many runs under my belt. And if you play one bad shot in a low-scoring game, the opposition can come back. So the batsman needs to try and take the game home. When you play in North India, wickets are not as bouncy. You play with the wrists a lot. So I use them a lot. Umran Malik was definitely quick," says Gill in his post-match press conference.







