Indian Premier League 2021

IPL 2021: KKR vs RR - Social media reacts to KKR's dominating victory against RR

The Kolkata Knight Riders blitzed a hapless Rajasthan Royals in a thoroughly dominating victory, here are the best reactions from SM

By

Ananth Narasimman

Published: 8 Oct 2021 6:00 AM GMT

The Kolkata Knight Riders continued their good form, as they walloped a hapless Rajasthan Royals side in a dominating victory from start to finish. Kolkata initially posed a challenging score of 131 on the back of yet another crucial half-century from Shubman Gill, who cannot stop scoring right now before their bowling unit led by youngster Shivam Mavi demolished the Rajasthan batting unit, wrapping their innings up for a measly 85 runs in 16 overs.

Social media erupted post KKR's victory, here are the best reactions.





















