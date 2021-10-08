IPL 2021: KKR vs RR - Social media reacts to KKR's dominating victory against RR

The Kolkata Knight Riders continued their good form, as they walloped a hapless Rajasthan Royals side in a dominating victory from start to finish. Kolkata initially posed a challenging score of 131 on the back of yet another crucial half-century from Shubman Gill, who cannot stop scoring right now before their bowling unit led by youngster Shivam Mavi demolished the Rajasthan batting unit, wrapping their innings up for a measly 85 runs in 16 overs.

Social media erupted post KKR's victory, here are the best reactions.

What will particularly please @Bazmccullum is that KKR are getting it done with their young Indian talent & without Andre Russell. Such a pleasure to see. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) October 7, 2021





Eoin Morgan's form moves so mysteriously that I wouldn't be that surprised if the six he hit at the end of KKR's innings (just his second boundary in six innings since the IPL resumed) sparked some kind of mad run glut — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) October 7, 2021





Superb all round performance by #KKR and terrible one by #RR. Don't know the mathematical possibility of #MI making it to the play-offs, but must be tending towards zero I would imagine. #KKR's surge from a near hopeless position after phase 1 is a remarkable story — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 7, 2021





A COMPLETE performance this from @KKRiders! Brilliant batting, world class bowling and then some outstanding fielding. This victory over @rajasthanroyals will be a massive boost to not only the run rate, but also the confidence of the team. WELL DONE #KKR!



#KKRvRR #IPL2O21 #IPL pic.twitter.com/NJ6l5hmjdP — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) October 7, 2021





In such slow and low-bouncing wicket posting a total of 171 was indeed an excellent batting performance. With the classy spinners @KKRiders have, it will be a monumental chase for @rajasthanroyals. Top show #KKR!#KKRvsMI #RR #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/2VMOUQSxT8 — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) October 7, 2021





#KKR came to the UAE with very little chance of qualifying for the play-offs. Now they are marching there. It has been a truly wonderful turnaround — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 7, 2021





#RR appear to have reserved their worst for the last. Sorry batting display — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 7, 2021





For Mumbai Indians to have any chance of making it to the Qualifiers, they will have to beat Hyderabad by a margin of at least 171 runs - virtually impossible! So Kolkata It Is @mipaltan @KKRiders — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) October 7, 2021





Royals were out smarted by the knights. Game set match for the final four. @KKRiders have a team to challenge the top 3. Let the play offs begin. #IPL2021 #KKRvRR — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) October 8, 2021





With this massive victory, Kolkata Knight Riders #KKR have qualified to the last four.



Tomorrow #MI can only bat first make 200+ but will have to win by a margin of 170+ runs!#impossible #IPL #IPL2021 #IPL2O21#IPLinUAE — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 7, 2021





This is brilliant cricket from @KKRiders UAE leg has been fruitful for them. #IPL2O21 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 7, 2021





Karbo larbo jeetbo @KKRiders 💪💪 well done boys.. what a performance — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 7, 2021









Starting with the second phase, not many gave us a chance, but the way the team has come through is amazing!! 💜#KorboLorboJeetbo #KKRvsRR pic.twitter.com/V544uRnJZd — DK (@DineshKarthik) October 7, 2021









🔝 class batting performance was followed by a 🔝class bowling performance 👌🏻@ShivamMavi23 the Man of the Match for his superb 4-wicket haul that derailed the #RR line-up 💥💥💥#VIVOIPL | #KKRvRR | @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/xlsYPbu44Q — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 7, 2021





I can say with a lot of conviction that #KKR might have reached the playoffs even without Morgan at the helm but this #CSK turnaround wasn't possible without MSD. He's the master at the art of Keeping It Simple Skip. #IPL2021 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 7, 2021









The most heartening thing about #KKR's turnaround is the contribution from the Indian players. Iyer, Shubman, Rahul, Rana, Varun…boys have become men in #IPL2021 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 8, 2021







