IPL 2021: KKR vs PBKS – Stats and numbers that stand out

Eoin Morgan's nightmare

With this sort of form, Eoin Morgan should become England's mentor in T20 World Cup.#IPL2021 — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) October 1, 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders' Eoin Morgan has been dismissed for a single-digit score nine times in IPL 2021 . That is the most times a captain of a franchise has been dismissed without crossing the double-digit figure in the history of the competition. Ironically enough, former KKR captain Gautam Gambhir is second on the list with eight dismissals. Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma also recorded eight dismissals in 2017.



Eoin Morgan also recorded the most single-digit dismissals for an overseas player in Indian Premier League history. Shane Watson is the next highest on the list with eight dismissals in 2019.

KL Rahul leads the way for Punjab Kings

KL Rahul played a slow but steady knock tonight [Source: IPL]

With his innings tonight, KL Rahul became the first Punjab Kings player to hit 100 IPL sixes. Legendary batsman Chris Gayle is next on the list with 92 sixes! What's strange is that both the players have only been a part of the team since IPL 2018.



Although he failed to hit the match-winning runs tonight, KL Rahul's strategy of taking the game deep was clear for everyone to see. Rahul has a strike rate of 185 during the death overs in IPL.

Punjab Kings get off the block slowly

Despite Mayank Agarwal's boundary-laden innings, Punjab Kings recorded yet another sedated start to their batting powerplay. Their scoring rate of 6.87 runs per over during the Powerplay is the lowest in IPL 2021 and is well below that of Rajasthan Royals' 7.33 runs per over, who are the next slowest team on the list.

Arshdeep Singh continues to impress

In IPL 2021, Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh has picked up six wickets in the Powerplay. Only CSK's Deepak Chahar has struck more often during the first six overs (nine wickets).