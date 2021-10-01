IPL 2021: KKR vs PBKS – Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips and Suggestions

Both Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings are involved in the race for the top four spots. While KKR have the advantage at the moment following their inspired run of performances in UAE as well as the margins of their victory, they would be foolish to rest on their laurels at this point.



Five-time title winners and the defending IPL champions Mumbai Indians are breathing down their necks and only an NRR difference of 0.816 is separating the two. After beating the likes of MI, RCB, and DC, Eoin Morgan's men have easier oppositions to face in their final few matches of the league stage and they need to make it count.

Punjab Kings, meanwhile, are just behind KKR and MI in the race. They would want to believe that they have still got what it takes to make it there but at this point, their fate also depends on the other teams messing up. Captain KL Rahul and coach Anil Kumble, however, would want to force the issue with a win in tonight's fixture.

Wondering what should be your ideal Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Lineup for the IPL 2021 match between KKR vs PBKS? Don't worry, we've got you covered!

KKR vs PBKS: Dream11 Fantasy Playing XI

Wicketkeeper

KL Rahul - (11 Credits): KL Rahul has slipped to fourth position in the Orange Cap race but he has a match to make it count. Rahul has had a brilliant season individually. He has amassed 422 runs at an average of 52.75 and has a strike rate of 132.28. Rahul will also be a favourite for the multiplier pick.



Batters

Shubman Gill (9 Credits): Shubman Gill is one of the most promising young batters in the country. The KKR opener has scored 238 runs this season and since the resumption of the league in UAE, he has made a conscious effort to up his strike rate.

Nitish Rana (9 Credits): Nitish Rana played a handy innings in the middle that sealed the win in the run chase for Kolkata Knight Riders against Delhi Capitals. Rana remained not out on 36 from 27 deliveries and also hit the winning runs in the match.

Rahul Tripathi (8.5 Credits): Rahul Tripathi has been phenomenal since the league's restart. He scored an unbeaten 74 off 42 deliveries against Mumbai Indians and also missed his half-century by just five runs against CSK.

Aiden Markram (8.5 Credits): Aiden Markram has been very impressive in his first IPL season. The South African has steadied the ship in the middle for PBKS and has scored 95 runs in three matches at an average of 47.50 and at a strike rate of 117.28.



All-Rounders

Sunil Narine (9.5 Credits): Sunil Narine was the star of the show against Delhi Capitals and was also adjudged as the Player of the Match. Narine picked up two wickets and conceded just 18 runs in his spell of four overs. He also slammed the match-winning cameo knock of 21 off just 10 deliveries that swung the game in KKR's favour.

Venkatesh Iyer picked up his first IPL wickets in the previous match against DC [Source: IPL]

Venkatesh Iyer (8.5 Credits): Venkatesh Iyer has been quite the revelation since the resumption of IPL 2021. He has transformed KKR's fortunes almost single-handedly. In four matches, he has scored 126 runs at an average of 42 and at a strike rate of 144.82. Iyer also got rid of Shimron Hetmyer and Axar Patel with his bowling in the previous match.



Bowlers

Mohammad Shami (9 Credits): Mohammad Shami is among the most incredible pacers in the country and he continues to shine for Punjab Kings. Shami has picked up 14 wickets in 11 matches this season.

Lockie Ferguson (8.5 Credits): Lockie Ferguson has completely revitalized KKR's pace department and it's hard to understand why we didn't see much of him in the first leg alongside Australia's Pat Cummins. The Kiwi pacer has already picked up seven wickets in four matches in UAE.

Varun Chakravarthy (8.5 Credits): Varun Chakravarthy is a reliable spinner who often gets Kolkata Knight Riders the breakthroughs it needs. Chakravarthy is known to spin a web around the opposition and it can be quite difficult to figure him out.

Ravi Bishnoi (8.5 Credits): Ravi Bishnoi is yet another fantastic wrist spinner and fans will also struggle to understand why PBKS haven't given him enough opportunities to shine. Bishnoi can be a crucial force in the middle overs and he also has a knack for picking up wickets.



KKR vs PBKS: Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captaincy choices increase your points by 2x while Vice-Captains provide a 1.5x boost to your points.

Our multiplier picks for the match are KL Rahul and Venkatesh Iyer.

Good luck to you all!

(Views expressed are those of the writer and do not guarantee winnings. Play carefully.)