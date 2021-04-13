IPL 2021: KKR vs MI: Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians had contrasting openings for IPL 2021.

While Mumbai Indians fell to an AB de Villiers masterstroke, Kolkata Knight Riders held on despite a spirited Sunrisers Hyderabad run-chase.

It's highly unlikely that both teams might make sweeping changes, so expect largely unchanged squads.

Here's our Dream 11 line-up for the KKR vs MI fixture on April 13 at Chennai.

KKR vs MI: Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips



Batsmen

Nitish Rana (8.5 Credits)

KKR got the southpaw to open the innings against SRH and he did not disappoint. Having fully recovered from COVID, Rana blitzed his way to a fine half-century. Based on that performance, we pick him in our Dream 11 line-up.

Rahul Tripathi (8 Credits)

With Rana, Tripathi shared a game-changing partnership against SRH. While playing strokes at will and clearing the ropes at ease, Tripathi registered a half-century of his own against SRH. His good start augurs well for KKR for IPL 2021.

Surya Kumar Yadav (9 Credits)

Surya 'Sky' Kumar oozes confidence when he strides out to bat. A nonchalant flick for a six in the game against RCB displayed the sort of form that the man is in. At just 9 credits, he is a must-have in our Dream 11 line-up.

Rohit Sharma (10 Credits)

The MI skipper looked in fine touch and appeared set for a big one against RCB on opening night. Against the run of play, however, a mix-up with Lynn meant that his innings was cut short. Sharma will be looking to make amends against KKR and a big one appears just around the corner.

Bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah (9 Credits)

It's T20 cricket and the IPL, so for every MI game, keep an eye out for Jasprit Bumrah. The Yorker-specialist will be gunning for the batter's toes and in the process earning you much needed fantasy points.

Prasidh Krishna (8.5 Credits)

The speedster is currently all the rage in Indian cricket. After a stellar debut for India, he is fast becoming KKR's go-to pacer. The lanky bowler repaid the franchise's faith by picking up two wickets in the game against SRH.

Varun Chakravarthy (8.5 Credits)

The mystery spinner had a fantastic IPL 2020 for KKR. He will now be looking to make his presence felt which playing on home turf Chennai. Keep an eye out on him, for he can turn it both ways and flummox the batsman.

All-rounders

Andre Russell (10 Credits)

The West Indian is an integral part of the KKR line up. While it's a given that he change their fortunes with the bat, against SRH he showed adequately that he can be more than handy with the ball – even in the death overs.

Hardik Pandya (9 Credits)

While a sore shoulder kept him from bowing against RCB on opening night, the MI team management did confirm that he will be ready to bowl in ensuing games. As for his batting, the world knows all too what he's capable of.

Kieron Pollard (9 Credits)

If KKR has Russell, MI have Pollard. The West Indian is an MI legend and brews wonders for them with both bat and ball. A slow starter, much like MI in the IPL, Russell picks up steam as the tournament progresses.

Wicket-Keepers

Dinesh Karthik (8.5 Credits)

The former KKR skipper came in late against SRH and blitzed away while providing the side with the much-need impetus to close out the innings on a high. Karthik is in good touch at the moment and is our best bet for the wicket-keeper.





Captaincy choices

The captain and vice-captain choices enable you to multiply your points – 2X for the captain and 1.5X for the Vice-Captain. So pick wisely.

Here's what we have gone with.



Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice-captain: Andre Russell

And that is our Dream11 lineup for the match between KKR and MI.

Good luck to all of you.



(Views expressed are those of the writer and do not guarantee winnings)