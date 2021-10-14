Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: KKR vs DC- Social media goes bonkers as KKR wins in a nail-biter
The Kolkata Knight Riders clinched victory from the what looked like jaws of defeat with one ball to spare.
The Kolkata Knight Riders progressed to the 2021 IPL Finals with a last gasp victory in a thriller against the Delhi Capitals. The KKR bowling unit did a brilliant job initially as they restricted an in-form Delhi batting unit to a measly score of 135, with brilliant bowling spells from Varun Chakravarthy and Shivam Mavi. KKR got off to a blistering start as they looked set to run away with a match after a huge opening stand from Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer. Delhi somehow managed to claw their way back into the game, taking it down to the wire after a couple of brilliant overs. KKR somehow managed to fend of the Delhi bowling unit and managed to clinch the tie in the last ball.
Social media erupted post KKR's victory, here are the best reactions: