Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Indian Premier League 2021

IPL 2021: KKR vs DC- Social media goes bonkers as KKR wins in a nail-biter

The Kolkata Knight Riders clinched victory from the what looked like jaws of defeat with one ball to spare.

KKR progress to the third final in their IPL history [Source: IPL]
X

KKR progress to the third final in their IPL history [Source: IPL]

By

Ananth Narasimman

Published: 14 Oct 2021 3:11 AM GMT

The Kolkata Knight Riders progressed to the 2021 IPL Finals with a last gasp victory in a thriller against the Delhi Capitals. The KKR bowling unit did a brilliant job initially as they restricted an in-form Delhi batting unit to a measly score of 135, with brilliant bowling spells from Varun Chakravarthy and Shivam Mavi. KKR got off to a blistering start as they looked set to run away with a match after a huge opening stand from Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer. Delhi somehow managed to claw their way back into the game, taking it down to the wire after a couple of brilliant overs. KKR somehow managed to fend of the Delhi bowling unit and managed to clinch the tie in the last ball.

Social media erupted post KKR's victory, here are the best reactions:



























Kolkata derby Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 Cricket 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X