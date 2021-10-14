IPL 2021: KKR vs DC- Social media goes bonkers as KKR wins in a nail-biter

The Kolkata Knight Riders progressed to the 2021 IPL Finals with a last gasp victory in a thriller against the Delhi Capitals. The KKR bowling unit did a brilliant job initially as they restricted an in-form Delhi batting unit to a measly score of 135, with brilliant bowling spells from Varun Chakravarthy and Shivam Mavi. KKR got off to a blistering start as they looked set to run away with a match after a huge opening stand from Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer. Delhi somehow managed to claw their way back into the game, taking it down to the wire after a couple of brilliant overs. KKR somehow managed to fend of the Delhi bowling unit and managed to clinch the tie in the last ball.

Social media erupted post KKR's victory, here are the best reactions:

Heartbreak for Delhi but feel the deserving team goes through… Repeating 2014 in an even more dramatic fashion. This is an #IPL comeback for the ages. And a bunch of young Indians leading the charge .. well done @KKRiders #KKRvDC — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) October 13, 2021





You gotta feel for Rishabh Pant tonight. Topping the points table, been a consistent team right through the #IPL2021 … so near a final yet too far. Tough luck @DelhiCapitals — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) October 13, 2021





Told ya … Morgan leads his team into another final … #KKR #IPL2021 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 13, 2021





Magnificent from #DelhiCapitals to bring the game to where they did. They can be so proud of those last four overs — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 13, 2021





What a game! Rahul Tripathi naam to sunte rahoge #kkr — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 13, 2021





That was the most incredible 4 over turnaround. Kolkata almost outdoing Punjab, but Tripathi saving it. Great game. #DCvsKKR — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 13, 2021









That was intense…brilliant win @KKRiders 1 more to go!! #KorboLorboJeetbo — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) October 13, 2021





I don't like cricket ! I love it 😍!! What a game !!! #DCvsKKR congratulations @kkr for making it to the finals I feel for @RishabhPant17 and his boys . But that's sport people ! there can be only one winner !!! — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 13, 2021





Iyer, Gill, Mavi, Tripathi, Chakravarthy....inexperienced Indian talent doing it for #KKR — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 13, 2021





What an amazing transformation in #KKR's fortunes, what self-belief, what performances! 👏👏 #IPL — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 13, 2021





The introduction of Iyer. The rise of Gill. The contributions from Rana, Lockie and Varun. Mavi picking up towards the end. Narine putting the POTM performance in the eliminator. Incredible turnaround scripted by a spirited team. Well done, Morgan's #KKR — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 13, 2021





What a game of cricket. 😅 Unbelievable batting from @ShubmanGill @venky & @tripathirahul52 at the end to get us through the line.

Looking forward for the finals on Friday. 💜

Let's go @kkriders 💪 pic.twitter.com/hPMPqT5xsE — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) October 13, 2021





It's raining hard and I can still see people dancing on the streets and the whole city is anyway lit for the pujas! What scenes. @KKRiders as if all were watching at home and now all have decided to go pandal hopping! — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 13, 2021





An exciting game of cricket. The nerves towards the end. Whoof! 🙌 Superb work boys. All the hard work paying off @KKRiders 💜💜 pic.twitter.com/e023wqIY8Q — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) October 13, 2021









17th over - Avesh Khan 👉 2 runs, 1 wicket

18th over - Kagiso Rabada 👉 1 run, 1 wicket

19th over - Anrich Nortje 👉 3 runs, 1 wicket

20th over - Ravi Ashwin 👉 7 runs, 2 wickets



Nothing but immense appreciation for the turnaround from our DC bowlers 💪#YehHaiNayiDilli #KKRvDC pic.twitter.com/KPqqRPyt9D — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 13, 2021









Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir, David Warner, now Eoin Morgan in the final ....Showing the great value of having a top leader. I will repeat, in franchise T20 cricket, a good captain is almost worth two players — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 13, 2021

























OMG 😱 I am so glad that I woke up for that last 20 minutes of the match!! @KKRiders into the finals after they stutter and limp to the finish line. One of the great comeback in the #IPL2021 have been the tram in purple!! — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) October 13, 2021







