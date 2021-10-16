IPL 2021: KKR vs CSK- Social media runs wild as CSK wallops KKR to win the title

The Chennai Super Kings under the leadership of captain MS Dhoni won their fourth IPL title after a thoroughly mesmerizing performance against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Finals of IPL 2021. CSK lost the toss and were forced to bat first on a track that usually favours the team that is chasing. Chennai got off to a roaring start on the back of huge knocks by in-form opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis, with the latter staying till the end to see things through. Chennai's top order gave us a batting masterclass, mounting an extremely challenging total of 192. Kolkata got off to an equally good start as Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer found the boundary at will while mounting the pressure on the CSK bowling unit. They say that pressure makes diamonds and CSK proved to us yet again why they are the best team when it comes to clutch situations as they manage to wrap up Kolkata's innings under 170, giving them their fourth title.

Social media went bonkers after Chennai's victory, here are the best reactions:

Congrats to @ChennaiIPL thoroughly deserved champions of the @IPL ... too tough on the big day — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) October 15, 2021





Congratulations on A fantastic IPL for the experienced and settled @ChennaiIPL team. @KKRiders great IPL and well played throughout.Great final indeed ! 👏👏 — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) October 15, 2021









Many congratulations to @ChennaiIPL on winning their fourth IPL title. Brilliantly team effort and wonderfully led by @msdhoni . #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/BT4VSa6Wn7 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 15, 2021









A clinical performance by CSK across all departments ensuring a convincing victory to win the #VIVOIPL2021 for the 4th time! Congratulations to @msdhoni and @ChennaiIPL for an amazing season! — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) October 15, 2021









Remarkable turnaround by @KKRiders in the second phase of the tournament! They put in a great effort to reach the finals against overwhelming odds! #turnaround #IPL2021 — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) October 15, 2021













After the setback last season, not many gave @ChennaiIPL a chance this year. But it is that ability of @msdhoni to convert adversity into opportunity that Chennai played outstanding cricket and are deserving champions. Whistle Podu #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/YV5KuntmFU — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) October 15, 2021





Age no barrier for 'Dad's Army' #CSK — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 15, 2021





Yes not a night they would have hoped, but #kkr should be proud of their performance! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 15, 2021









Brilliant is just not the word to describe @ChennaiIPL, no.4 and well deserved, Brilliant captaincy by @msdhoni and what a team! Great to watch, proud to be a chennaite and a tamilian! #CSKvsKKR #KKRvsCSK #IPLFinal — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) October 15, 2021









Not the way we wanted to end the season but it's been a journey to remember. Thank you to all you fans for believing in us & always getting behind us in not only the good times but the toughest of times as well.



For the fans. For the badge. Always. 💜💛#KKR #AmiKKR #WeAreKKR pic.twitter.com/R6WlnCpufg — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 15, 2021





What a match! What a feeling! Our boys have brought the trophy home! #CSK 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HwntvBqrWl — Kalyani Priyadarshan (@kalyanipriyan) October 15, 2021





#KKR's turnaround was the story of #IPL2021 Be extremely proud of your effort…you lit up the tournament in the second half. Thanks for the memories. And also, for unleashing a seriously talented cricketer in Venkatesh Iyer. 👏👏 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 15, 2021





I don't necessarily agree with Fred's initial point here, but the idea of CSK's consistency is worth reflecting on given it's such an ongoing thing. The only side with fewer changes-per-game than Chennai this season was KKR - they back players, and it's their defining tactic. https://t.co/baaspjWQny — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) October 15, 2021



