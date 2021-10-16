Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: KKR vs CSK- Social media runs wild as CSK wallops KKR to win the title
The Chennai Super Kings have won their fourth IPL title after a dominating performance against the Kolkata Knight Riders
The Chennai Super Kings under the leadership of captain MS Dhoni won their fourth IPL title after a thoroughly mesmerizing performance against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Finals of IPL 2021. CSK lost the toss and were forced to bat first on a track that usually favours the team that is chasing. Chennai got off to a roaring start on the back of huge knocks by in-form opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis, with the latter staying till the end to see things through. Chennai's top order gave us a batting masterclass, mounting an extremely challenging total of 192. Kolkata got off to an equally good start as Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer found the boundary at will while mounting the pressure on the CSK bowling unit. They say that pressure makes diamonds and CSK proved to us yet again why they are the best team when it comes to clutch situations as they manage to wrap up Kolkata's innings under 170, giving them their fourth title.
Social media went bonkers after Chennai's victory, here are the best reactions: