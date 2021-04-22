IPL 2021: KKR vs CSK: Cummins re-writes a host of records

Chasing Chennai's 220 on the night, Kolkata dug themselves a nice deep hole at 31/5.

Thereafter, it was left to the experienced Karthik and Russell to make a match out of this and lend some respectability to the run-chase.

But when Russell departed on 54 and Karthik followed suit, Kolkata looked dead and buried.

Pat Cummins, however, had other ideas.

His remarkable 66* kept the side in the hunt. Had he not run out of partners, he could well have pulled off an improbable victory.



Along the way, Cummins re-wrote a host of records.

Cummins, Karthik and Russell combine…

Dinesh Karthik, Russell and Pat Cummins aggregated 160 runs. This is the most aggregate runs scored by the No. 6,7 and 8 for a team in a single IPL inning.

Cummins in elite 30s club

Pat Cummins scored 30 runs in a single over from Tom Curran. With this, the Aussie is now part of an elite club of batsmen that have scored over 30 runs in a single IPL over.

Others on this list include Chris Gayle (36 runs), Suresh Raina (32 runs), Sehwag (30 runs), S Marsh (30 runs), Chris Gayle (30 runs), Virat Kohli (30 runs) and Rahul Tewatia (30 runs).

Cummins in the sixes club as well

The Aussie pacer is now a part of a niche group that has hit four or more sixes in an over more than once in the IPL.

In addition to his sixes off of Curran, in IPL 2020, Cummins had hit four sixes off Bumrah.

Cummins now joins Gayle and Pandya who have achieved this feat seven and two times respectively.

Cummins' sixes and the 66 connect

The Aussie hit 6 sixes en route to his 66 against Chennai.

This rather unique co-incidence has occurred just once before when Moeen Ali produced the same effort for Bangalore against Kolkata in 2019.

Cummins' highest at No.8

The Aussie was all over Chennai last night. His 66* was the highest IPL score by a No.8 batsman.

In the process, he went past Harbhajan Singh who had scored 64 against Punjab in 2015.

Kolkata lose and yet achieve a new high



Kolkata now has the highest all-out total in the history of IP. This list reads as follows:

202: Kolkata vs Chennai at Mumbai, 2021

188: Mumbai vs Punjab at Mumbai, 2008

182: Punjab vs Mumbai at Mohali, 2008.

50s from lower-order batsmen

This is the first time in the history of IPL that multiple batsmen coming in at No.6 or below have scored fifty or more.

Dinesh Karthik amassed 40 (24), Andre Russell scored 54 (22) and Pat Cummins starred with 65* (33).

Russel's third-fastest 50

The West Indian's fifty against Chennai came off just 21 balls. This is now his third fasted IPL fifty.

In 2015, he had scored a stunning 19-ball fifty against Punjab and in 2019, a 21-ball fifty against Bangalore.

Deepak Chahar continues to impress

The pacer now has the most wickets (40) in the power plays in the IPL since 2015.

Sandeep Sharma has 36 and is followed by Umesh Yadav (32) on this list.

Chahar, now Chennai's first



The seamer is the first bowler to pick up four wickets for Chennai in the IPL in the mandatory powerplay overs.

Kolkata's late charge

Kolkata scored 171 runs after losing five wickets against Chennai.

This is the most by a team in an IPL match after being five-down.

In the process, they went past Bangalore who had previously scored 130 runs against Gujarat back in 2016 after being 29/5 at one stage.

With inputs from @SeerviBharath, @kaustats, @UPStatsman