IPL 2021: Ishan Kishan finds good form in the knick of time prior to the T20 World Cup after a forgettable tournament

Mumbai Indian youngster Ishan Kishan refused to bow out of the tournament on a low note as he smacked a blistering 84 runs off 32 balls in an inning laced with four sixes and 11 fours. Mumbai came into the match needing to defeat SRH by 171 runs or more to qualify but failed in their pursuit and bowed out of the tournament due to a lower net run rate despite thoroughly entertaining the crowd.

An 8 run over and a 5 run over in it and yet, this is the best power play score in this year's #IPL. Ishan Kishan has just gone berserk. 63(22)!! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 8, 2021

Ishan Kishan was at the forefront of it as he came out firing on all cylinders. He cut through the SRH bowling unit with a surgeon's precision as he shifted gears as and when needed. He also set the record for the fastest fifty in IPL 2021, getting to the half-century mark in 16 balls. The SRH bowling unit looked clueless in the face of Kishan's assault, which set a good platform for his team to build from.

We saw two stellar innings today but they were played so differently. @ishankishan51 all force and power and hitting through the line, picking length beautifully; and @surya_14kumar back to his graceful, stylish best, never seeming to hit the ball too hard. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 8, 2021





The last two games must have been a huge confidence booster for the youngster, who was dropped due to poor form in the first leg and the UAE leg of the tournament. There was speculation that his form deteriorated due to the slow pitches and him playing in the middle order instead of his usual top-order position. Credit to captain Rohit Sharma and the Mumbai Indians management for sticking with him and promoting him to the top-order, unlocking the openers full potential. The captain was full of praise for the young star in his post-match presentation.

Ishan Kishan seems to have found good form in the knick of time prior to the T20 World Cup. The young star is a crucial cog in India's campaign to be declared T20 champions. His dominating back-to-back will push the youngster to be more aggressive and score big. This might have been a forgettable tournament for the youngster due to his high standards but his uptick in form is a great sign for the Indian team and captain Virat Kohli.





"A very good thing for me and for the team getting some runs, and getting into good touch before the World Cup. I was in a good state of mind and was very positive. We had to get somewhere around 250-260, and that was the intent and positive intent. The one I smacked Malik through the covers – that's the one (his favourite shot)," said Ishan Kishan at the post-match presentation. Virat Kohli seems to have played a role in motivating the youngster to score big by telling him that he would open for India during the T20 World Cup.

One chat with Virat Kohli changed everything for Ishan Kishan ! pic.twitter.com/1TpFnIsVEU — Shiva ⱽᵏ (@thala_kohli_18) October 8, 2021

"In this tournament, you have to be prepared for every circumstance. It's important to be in the right mindset, and you need to go with your best form. I had a good chat with Virat bhai, Jasprit bhai also helped me. Even HP, KP were there to support me. Everyone supported me, and they said it's a learning stage for you, and make sure you learn from here and don't make the same mistakes in the upcoming WC games. That was the part where I learned from them. I was just taking one point at a time. I would love to open, and that's what Virat bhai said – 'you are selected as an opener. You just have to be prepared for that.' In the bigger stage, you need to be prepared for every situation," Kishan added.








