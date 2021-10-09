Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: Ishan Kishan finds good form in the knick of time prior to the T20 World Cup after a forgettable tournament
The young star had an average tournament compared to his high standards and will look forward to a better showing in the T20 World Cup
Mumbai Indian youngster Ishan Kishan refused to bow out of the tournament on a low note as he smacked a blistering 84 runs off 32 balls in an inning laced with four sixes and 11 fours. Mumbai came into the match needing to defeat SRH by 171 runs or more to qualify but failed in their pursuit and bowed out of the tournament due to a lower net run rate despite thoroughly entertaining the crowd.
Ishan Kishan was at the forefront of it as he came out firing on all cylinders. He cut through the SRH bowling unit with a surgeon's precision as he shifted gears as and when needed. He also set the record for the fastest fifty in IPL 2021, getting to the half-century mark in 16 balls. The SRH bowling unit looked clueless in the face of Kishan's assault, which set a good platform for his team to build from.
The last two games must have been a huge confidence booster for the youngster, who was dropped due to poor form in the first leg and the UAE leg of the tournament. There was speculation that his form deteriorated due to the slow pitches and him playing in the middle order instead of his usual top-order position. Credit to captain Rohit Sharma and the Mumbai Indians management for sticking with him and promoting him to the top-order, unlocking the openers full potential. The captain was full of praise for the young star in his post-match presentation.
Ishan Kishan seems to have found good form in the knick of time prior to the T20 World Cup. The young star is a crucial cog in India's campaign to be declared T20 champions. His dominating back-to-back will push the youngster to be more aggressive and score big. This might have been a forgettable tournament for the youngster due to his high standards but his uptick in form is a great sign for the Indian team and captain Virat Kohli.