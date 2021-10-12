IPL 2021: RCB vs KKR – Harshal Patel touches Dwayne Bravo's record for most wickets in a single IPL season

An incredible season for Harshal Patel

Despite being knocked out of the competition with two matches left, it's fair to assume that Harshal Patel has booked himself the prestigious Purple Cap of IPL 2021. Not only has he achieved this incredible feat, but the RCB pacer has also equalled Dwayne Bravo's record of most wickets taken in a single IPL season with 32 scalps to show for his efforts.

What a magnificent season for Harshal Patel. 32 wickets is awesome. Now to rely on the others to give him another game. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 11, 2021

This season, Harshal has picked up a five-wicket-haul, a four-wicket-haul, and has also taken a hattrick. He could've gone past Bravo's record against KKR had Devdutt Padikkal not dropped his catch to dismiss Sunil Narine in his final over of the night.



Harshal Patel conceded just 19 runs in his four overs tonight. This is the second-most economical spell for him in IPL 2021. Ironically enough, the most economical spell also arrived against Kolkata Knight Riders when he registered figures of 2/17 in four overs.

Sunil Narine haunts Royal Challengers Bangalore once again

Sunil Narine became a thorn for RCB once again tonight with his majestic performances with both the ball as well as the bat. He picked up a four-wicket-haul and got rid of potent batters in KS Bharat, Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, and Glenn Maxwell. This makes him the first player with three four-wicket-hauls against a single IPL team. Narine had also taken four wickets against RCB in 2013 and 2014 before tonight.

Sunil Narine was the star of the show tonight for KKR [Source: IPL]

With the bat, Narine showed his intent from the word go. He smacked Dan Christian for three sixes in the first three deliveries he faced in the game, thus, becoming the first IPL player to do so!



Eliminators have been dreadful for RCB

With their loss against Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore became the first team to lose the eliminator fixture in two consecutive IPL seasons.

Against Sunrisers Hyderabad last season, RCB lost the match with two balls remaining. Caribbean all-rounder Jason Holder had picked up three wickets and added 24 runs with the bat. They also lost the match against KKR with two balls left. West Indies all-rounder Sunil Narine picked up four wickets and scored 26 runs. Coincidence much?