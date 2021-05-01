IPL 2021: Hardik and Krunal Pandya donate 200 Oxygen Concentrators

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Saturday announced that his entire family, including brother Krunal, will donate 200 oxygen concentrators to help the rural areas of the country fight the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking ahead of his team's match against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, Hardik said his family had been looking for ways to help those in need. "Gratitude to all the medical staff, frontline workers, and all the individuals who have come out and held their hands at such times to fight out the battle," Hardik said.

"Krunal, myself, and my mother - basically our entire family, we were finding ways at trying to help out. We decided to donate 200 oxygen concentrators to the rural parts of India where I feel the medical infrastructure needs more support," he added.

We've still got a tough fight on our hands. Let's not let our guard down and please observe all the necessary precautions. Wear your mask, sanitize, social distance and step out only if needed. — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) April 26, 2021

India is reeling under the second wave of the pandemic with cases rising rapidly, the crisis compounded by a shortage of some crucial medicines and oxygen supplies.



The country recorded over four lakh cases since Friday. "We all understand it's difficult, we want to show our gratitude, support and just want to tell everyone that they're always there in our prayers," Hardik added.

Several cricketers, including Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan, and Jaydev Undakat, Australians Pat Cummins and Brett Lee, and West Indies' Nicholas Pooran also stepped up to help in the fight against COVID-19. IPL sides are also pitching in. Rajasthan Royals have raised 7.5 crores while Delhi Capitals contributed Rs 1.5 crore for the cause.