IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals- Key matchups to watch out for

We are all set for a cracking match as the Rajasthan Royals take on the Delhi Capitals in a clash that might have significant ramifications for both teams. The Rajasthan Royals will look to overtake KKR and regain fourth place as they head into a crucial juncture with their playoff spot hanging in the balance. The Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, will look to reclaim the top spot from Chennai Super Kings and carry forward their good form as they inch close to the playoffs. Delhi realises that this would be their best chance to claim their maiden IPL trophy and hence will give it their all in every game that they play.



The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has been known to produce high-scoring fixtures, and tomorrow will be no different. However, the pitch will also aid seamers with the ball likely to swing in the initial phases. This would be music to the ears of Kartik Tyagi, Anrich Nortje and Mustafizur Rahman.



Both teams have good depth and star power to exploit each other weaknesses as they produce a couple of juicy matchups. Here are our picks of the bunch:



1) Kartik Tyagi vs Prithvi Shaw

Kartik Tyagi will have a good opportunity to replicate his brilliant bowling spell from the first match but will face resistance from Prithvi Shaw, who did not have a great start to the second leg of IPL 2021. Shaw will look to redeem himself with a huge knock and will have to play through the dangerous seamers over to get to his goal. Keep a close eye on this matchup, as it can cause fireworks.



2) Mustafizur Rahaman vs Shreyas Iyer

The comeback kid Shreyas Iyer will get yet another opportunity to get the half-century, which he missed by a whisker the last time around. Bangladeshi seamer Mustafizur Rahaman had a tough time against the Punjab Kings and will look to have a better spell this time around as he goes head to head with one of the deadliest batters.



3) Axar Patel vs Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone has been a revelation for both country and his IPL team. The Englishman is one of the most explosive batters who has the capability of ripping the best bowling units to shreds. However, he struggles against left-arm spinners, and Axar Patel is one of the best in the game. This battle just might decide the game for either team.



4) Kagiso Rabada vs Evin Lewis

Kagiso Rabada has the knack for getting timely wickets and will prove crucial to Delhi's chance of winning against the Royals. Rabada will be up against Evin Lewis, an explosive batter that can find the boundary at will and score in bundles. If Lewis gets going, he will be very difficult to stop and hence it is imperative for Rabada, being Delhi's best bowler to take up the challenge.



5) Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Anrich Nortje

This is the juiciest matchup among the lot as both stars come into the game after brilliant performances. Yashasvi had a huge inning in the previous game, which helped his side gain an upper hand and win. While Nortje spell against SRH was deadly and led to the collapse of the opposing batting unit, helping Delhi gain a comfortable victory. Grab your popcorn, as this matchup is going to be thoroughly entertaining.

