IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians- Social Media reacts as Delhi wins in a thriller against MI

The Delhi Capitals became the second team after the Chennai Super Kings to qualify for the playoffs after yet another dominating performance against the Mumbai Indians where they performed with both bat and the ball. Delhi was able to restrict Mumbai to a total of 129/8 on the back of brilliant bowling performances from Axar Patel and Avesh Khan. After a rocky start which looked like Mumbai would snatch the victory, Shreyas Iyer's crucial 33 helped Delhi steady the ship and chase the total down with five balls left.

Social media went wild after the thrilling victory, here are the best reactions

Sensible, clever, excellent partnership between Iyer and Ashwin takes #DC home in a tense match. Rohit tried every gambit to defend modest score and almost succeeded till these two played with control and cunning to take DC home. Big setback for #MI in quest for place in play off — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 2, 2021





An excellent spell from Axar with three top-order wickets 👊#MIvDC | #IPL2021 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 2, 2021









Mumbai Indians' recent IPL record:



2015: Champions

2016: 5th

2017: Champions

2018: 5th

2019: Champions

2020: Champions

2021: ?????



Since 2014, in the years MI haven't won the IPL, they haven't qualified for the play-offs – is 2021 going the same way? #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/VtgDiAyhUb — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) October 2, 2021





More than anything, Mumbai Indians look fatigued and weighed down. Surely they can't be as bad as they have shown this phase #MIvsDC — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) October 2, 2021









925 votes in 14mins games close as this pic.twitter.com/gx5kKKwYRO — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) October 2, 2021





Experience carries it for @DelhiCapitals @ShreyasIyer15 was excellent under pressure and so was @ashwinravi99 well played. Mumbai will now get into the permutations game. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 2, 2021





Ashwin finishes it off with a six! Delhi Capitals get home in low-scorer in Sharjah to put a big dent in Mumbai Indians' playoff hopes! #MIvDC #IPL2021 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 2, 2021





Sometimes you have to play the situation than the expectation! Well played @ShreyasIyer15 mature knock ✊ #MIvDC — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 2, 2021





#IPL2021 | #MIvDC #ShyreyasIyer played a responsible 33-run unbeaten knock and stitched an 39-run partnership with R Ashwin (20*) to guide #DelhiCapitals to 4-wicket win



Here's a look at Iyer's wagon wheel!



Match highlights: https://t.co/k3VJsiVmx1 pic.twitter.com/9TTyaFQmyr — TOI Sports (@toisports) October 2, 2021



