Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians- Social Media reacts as Delhi wins in a thriller against MI
The Delhi Capitals became the second team to qualify for the playoffs after a thrilling victory in the last over against the Mumbai Indians
The Delhi Capitals became the second team after the Chennai Super Kings to qualify for the playoffs after yet another dominating performance against the Mumbai Indians where they performed with both bat and the ball. Delhi was able to restrict Mumbai to a total of 129/8 on the back of brilliant bowling performances from Axar Patel and Avesh Khan. After a rocky start which looked like Mumbai would snatch the victory, Shreyas Iyer's crucial 33 helped Delhi steady the ship and chase the total down with five balls left.
Social media went wild after the thrilling victory, here are the best reactions
