IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals have already gotten the better of Chennai Super Kings twice this season

Qualifier 1 always promises to be an exciting and no-holds-barred clash between the top two sides of the IPL table. What allows both teams to go out and play their natural game is also the security that even if they lose here, they will have another opportunity in Qualifier 2 while facing the winners of the Eliminator match.



Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings have been the best and most consistent sides in IPL 2021. Delhi finished on top with 10 wins and just four losses, while Chennai Super Kings edged Royal Challengers Bangalore on the basis of Net Run Rate and finished with nine victories and five losses. The winner of this match will book a direct slot in the final of IPL 2021.

DC became the first team to defeat MI and CSK twice in a season. Then there is RCB who defeated DC twice 😭🤣 ?? — Prithvi (@Puneite_) October 8, 2021

Delhi Capitals will be more confident of the two sides going into this high-profile clash. They have already defeated Chennai Super Kings twice during the league stage. In the second match of IPL 2021, DC defeated the three-time winners by seven wickets at the Wankhede Stadium. The two sides then collided recently in Dubai. Delhi Capitals registered their double over Chennai Super Kings in a last-over thriller!



DC vs CSK: Head-to-Head stats

Delhi Capitals might have had the upper hand over Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021 but history favours MS Dhoni's Yellow Army. The head-to-head record reads 15-10 in favour of CSK. The three-time IPL winners had also defeated DC in the IPL 2019 playoffs. However, that was the last time they had defeated the team coached by Ricky Ponting.

pic.twitter.com/7dW4IFoE5T Last time when CSK faced DC in Playoffs : — Ķ. (@SpaghetiMafia7) October 10, 2021

Delhi Capitals also have the edge over Chennai Super Kings in UAE. They've won three matches while Dhoni's brigade has won just once.



DC vs CSK: Important stats and numbers

MS Dhoni might've had an absolute flop show against Delhi Capitals last week after scoring a dreadful 27-ball 18, but he's the all-time leading run-scorer for CSK against DC. Dhoni has amassed 565 runs against the franchise. Dwayne Bravo has also picked up 16 wickets against Delhi Capitals.

Shikhar Dhawan celebrating after scoring a century against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 [Source: IPL]

Shikhar Dhawan is the top scorer for Delhi Capitals against CSK. The southpaw had been in brilliant form last year and even scored a century against the Yellow Army. In the last IPL match between the two sides, Axar Patel bowled a match-winning spell of 2/18.

