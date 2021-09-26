IPL 2021: DC vs RR- The Delhi Capitals' bowling unit flourishes against RR

The Delhi Capitals bowling unit proved yet again that they were among the best in the league, if not the best, as overall performance from the unit helped restrict Rajasthan to a total of 121/6 in 20 overs to hand their team a comfortable victory. Delhi's total of 154 seemed a bit low, and Rajasthan was expected to chase it down comfortably before a brilliant and highly disciplined bowling performance turned the tide for Delhi.



The first 7 overs were crucial as Delhi were able to mount pressure on Rajasthan after they scored a meagre 28 runs while losing three crucial wickets. Delhi was relentless despite Royals captain Sanju Samson trying to stage a comeback as they managed to wrap things up without giving an inch, by taking timely wickets and mounting the pressure.

2⃣ wickets in quick succession! 👌 👌@DelhiCapitals are off to a cracking start with the ball. 👍 👍



A wicket each for Avesh Khan & @AnrichNortje02! 👏 👏#RR lose Liam Livingstone & Yashasvi Jaiswal. #VIVOIPL #DCvRR



Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/SKdByWvPFO pic.twitter.com/DN7yuXwper — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 25, 2021





South African Anrich Nortje was the pick of the bunch as he grabbed two crucial wickets with an excellent economy rate of 4.50 in four overs.

"It was quite slow, but Shreyas said it was difficult to hit straight. So we were trying to get them to hit straight. All the bowlers did a great job. We try and share ideas as much as we can, and then you make the most of it. [On yorkers] Depends on who is batting, but it's great when it works. We work quite hard on fitness. I don't know when the season's stopping, so you have to stay fit," said Nortje in an interview with Star Sports.

Captain Rishab Pant was delighted with his sides bowling performance as every bowler chipped in with a wicket, which helped them regain the top spot from the Chennai Super Kings.

"[On his bowling attack] If not the best, it is one of the best. But we like to take it as one match at a time. There's a fair bit of planning, as a team we plan according to the batters and execute according to those plans. Ashwin likes to set his fields. I am happy with my form. As long as the team is winning, I am happy. [On playing with Shreyas] We have batted together for a long time. He bats 3 and I bat 5 normally. So that helps," said Pant in his post-match interview.





