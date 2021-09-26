Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: DC vs RR- The Delhi Capitals' bowling unit flourishes against RR
The Delhi Capitals bowling unit were on song as they dominated the Rajasthan batting lineup to help their team gain a comfortable victory
The Delhi Capitals bowling unit proved yet again that they were among the best in the league, if not the best, as overall performance from the unit helped restrict Rajasthan to a total of 121/6 in 20 overs to hand their team a comfortable victory. Delhi's total of 154 seemed a bit low, and Rajasthan was expected to chase it down comfortably before a brilliant and highly disciplined bowling performance turned the tide for Delhi.
The first 7 overs were crucial as Delhi were able to mount pressure on Rajasthan after they scored a meagre 28 runs while losing three crucial wickets. Delhi was relentless despite Royals captain Sanju Samson trying to stage a comeback as they managed to wrap things up without giving an inch, by taking timely wickets and mounting the pressure.