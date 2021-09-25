IPL 2021: DC vs RR – Stats and numbers that matter

No problems in the bowling powerplay for RR

Rajasthan Royals have usually struggled to fetch wickets in the bowling powerplay in IPL 2021. However, that issue didn't surface against Delhi Capitals today as Kartik Tyagi and Chetan Sakariya got them the breakthroughs they needed with the dismissals of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw. In fact, this is only their third game where they have managed to pick up wickets in the Powerplay.

Special spell from Fizz





Mustafizur Rahman was a steal for #RR . Got him for 1 crore and the guy's doing so well, one of the best bowlers for us in #IPL2021 — Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) September 25, 2021





Mustafizur Rahman was brilliant against Delhi Capitals today. He finished with figures of 2-22 after four overs. What was special about his spell is the fact that the Bangladesh pace bowler didn't concede a single boundary today. This is the sixth time in his T20 career that he has accomplished that feat. This is also Rahman's second spell in the Indian Premier League without conceding a boundary.

History was against DC today

Delhi Capitals' batting order couldn't get going against Rajasthan Royals and only managed a score of 154 in their 20 overs. In the last 50 matches played at Abu Dhabi where the team batting first has scored 154 or less, the team chasing the game had won on 40 occasions! Despite that, they still managed to defy history and sealed a wonderful victory against RR.

Hetmyer fancies those full-tosses

The West Indies batsman has a terrific record against full tosses. Since IPL 2020, he has gathered 47 runs off 21 full tosses at a strike rate of 223.81. The best part about it is that he hasn't been dismissed even once.

The chink in Rishabh Pant's armour?

The slog sweeps aren't coming off for DC captain Rishabh Pant who squandered his wicket once again to the bowling of Mustafizur Rahman. Since IPL 2020, he has been dismissed five times while attempting that shot!

Ash continues to script history





Ravichandran Ashwin became only the third Indian spinner to pick up 250 T20 wickets [Source: IPL]





Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the greatest spinners India has ever produced. Against Rajasthan Royals, he became the third Indian to pick up 250 T20 wickets. Only Amit Mishra and Piyush Chawla have got to that number faster than Ashwin.