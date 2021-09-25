IPL 2021: DC vs RR – Social media responds to a tremendous Delhi Capitals bowling performance

Delhi Capitals continue to march on in tremendous fashion. Despite a sub-par day with the bat, the bowlers of DC put out a tremendous performance to restrict Rajasthan Royals. The 33-run victory helped DC go on top of the IPL 2021 table once again.



Here's how Twitter reacted to yet another brilliant DC performance:

Another game, another win and importantly, another fantastic team effort. Let's keep the momentum going, boys @DelhiCapitals 💪#DCvRR pic.twitter.com/adj7GNgx9b — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) September 25, 2021





Top class innings from Sanju Samson. The gulf between him and the other batsmen has been there to see. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 25, 2021

Sanju Samson's playing a brilliant hand, but by himself may not be able to turn the tables on #DC. Tewatia must come to the party too. Match has been infused with life, whatever the outcome — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 25, 2021













You can run but you can't hide from Ravichandran Ashwin https://t.co/xd9BipHgwX — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) September 25, 2021

Superb from @DelhiCapitals bowlers. Right back in it. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) September 25, 2021

Super composed performance by @DelhiCapitals - what a bowling unit this is! Congratulations to the team - let's bring home the @IPL boys - we can't rest till the cup comes to the capital! — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) September 25, 2021

Axar is just too good, he has been brutally consistent for #DelhiCapitals as Ponting says "He is a pet of the coach". — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 25, 2021















