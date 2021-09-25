Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: DC vs RR – Social media responds to a tremendous Delhi Capitals bowling performance
Delhi Capitals' bowling performance won them the match against Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals continue to march on in tremendous fashion. Despite a sub-par day with the bat, the bowlers of DC put out a tremendous performance to restrict Rajasthan Royals. The 33-run victory helped DC go on top of the IPL 2021 table once again.
Here's how Twitter reacted to yet another brilliant DC performance:
Next Story