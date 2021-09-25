Top
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Indian Premier League 2021

IPL 2021: DC vs RR – Social media responds to a tremendous Delhi Capitals bowling performance

Delhi Capitals' bowling performance won them the match against Rajasthan Royals

A 33-run victory over Rajasthan Royals helped DC go on top of the table again [Source: IPL]
X

A 33-run victory over Rajasthan Royals helped DC go on top of the table again [Source: IPL]

By

Anjishnu Roy

Published: 25 Sep 2021 2:46 PM GMT

Delhi Capitals continue to march on in tremendous fashion. Despite a sub-par day with the bat, the bowlers of DC put out a tremendous performance to restrict Rajasthan Royals. The 33-run victory helped DC go on top of the IPL 2021 table once again.

Here's how Twitter reacted to yet another brilliant DC performance:









Indian Premier League IPL 2021 Delhi Capitals Rajasthan Royals 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X