IPL 2021: DC vs KKR – Prithvi Shaw's carnage leaves social media in awe

Things are going from bad to worse to horrible for Kolkata Knight Riders in this season's IPL. A mere two wins from seven matches don't sum up the manner in which they have been outplayed and outclassed in cricket's premier T20 league.



A score of 154, despite a spectacular late blast from birthday boy Andre Russell, wasn't bragworthy to begin with but conceding six boundaries in the very first over of the run chase? They were down and out since that very moment.

The 5'6" prodigy that goes by the name of Prithvi Shaw stood tall and loomed large over the shoulders of pretty much every KKR bowler. He found gaps with delicate precision and with the help of his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan, sank the KKR boat.

It did not take Delhi Capitals too long to wrap up the game, putting KKR out of its misery by the 17th over. With five victories, they are now second in the table and have the second best NRR in the league.

