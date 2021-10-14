IPL 2021: DC vs KKR – All the interesting numbers and figures from the edge-of-the-seat thriller

What a start to Venkatesh Iyer's IPL career

From being a relatively unknown figure even when the second leg of IPL resumed a few weeks ago to becoming the name on everyone's lips, Venkatesh Iyer has witnessed a phenomenal rise. The 26-year-old has been a match-winner for KKR on several occasions and has taken the league by storm.

Has any absolutely unknown uncapped player played better than Venkatesh Iyer in his 1st season of IPL? #thoughts #DCvsKKR #IPL2O21 pic.twitter.com/zYA1fxex4T — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 13, 2021

He scored another spectacular half-century in the second qualifier against Delhi Capitals to give KKR a commanding start in the powerplay along with Shubman Gill. In fact, since the inaugural season in 2008, Venkatesh Iyer is the first KKR player to score more than 300 runs in his debut season. The fact that he accomplished this without playing a single match in the first leg is truly incredible.



The southpaw has also hit 10 sixes in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. Only Ruturaj Gaikwad, Glenn Maxwell, and KL Rahul have sent more deliveries to the stands.

Eoin Morgan's nightmare continues

KKR captain Eoin Morgan might see his side just one game away from sealing the third IPL trophy in their history, but he's had an absolute nightmare of a season with the bat. The World Cup winning captain got out on a duck tonight once again and he has now registered the most single-digit scores in a single IPL season.

In IPL 2021:



MS Dhoni 114 in 107 balls

Eoin Morgan 129 in 131 balls



No team is at a clear advantage. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@SachinAzharCT) (@ovshake42) October 13, 2021

Eoin Morgan has failed to get into double digits 10 times this season! Former KKR captain Dinesh Karthik and Deepak Hooda are next on the list with nine such dismissals each in 2020 and 2016 respectively.



An almost perfect choke from Kolkata Knight Riders

At every point of the game, Kolkata Knight Riders seemed set for the win but of course, funnily and comitragically enough, they managed to capsize themselves towards the very end with a horror-show. Four batters in the middle-order got out for ducks and all of KKR's four overseas players today failed to register scores beyond 0 (although Lockie Ferguson was on the crease but didn't face a ball).

KKR also had four consecutive batters walk back to the pavilion at scores of 0. In 2011, Kochi Tuskers Kerala had five consecutive batters get dismissed for a duck against Deccan Chargers.

Miscellaneous stats and numbers

The Sharjah track has behaved very uncharacteristically this season. The run rate on the wicket in IPL 2021 has been at 6.99 runs per over – the lowest for any PSL or IPL season to be hosted at Sharjah.

In the UAE leg of IPL 2021, 47% of KKR's deliveries have been spin – the most for any side!

Avesh Khan has been simply excellent this season [Source: IPL]

In 2021 (across the IPL and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy), Avesh Khan has picked up 11 wickets in the Powerplay. Prior to this year, he had taken eight wickets in the first six overs combined!

