IPL 2021: DC vs KKR- From obscurity to the bright lights of Sharjah, young star Venkatesh Iyer has truly come a long way

Venkatesh Iyer has been one of the revelations for the Kolkata Knight Riders ever since he made his debut during the UAE leg of IPL 2021. The swanky lefty has a classy touch to him and an ability to switch gears at will, allowing him to tear opposing bowling units to shreds with big shots and find the quick singles to apply intense pressure. Iyer has come up with yet another massive fifty to help his team cross the finish line, as his 55 helped Kolkata chase down Delhi's total in a nail-biter at Sharjah.

The young stat has amassed the second-highest total in the UAE leg of the tournament with 320 runs at an average of 40 and an impressive strike rate of 125. If Iyer keeps piling on the runs like he is doing at the moment, it would not be long before the Indian Cricket team's management comes knocking at his door. However, the youngster has kept his feet firmly rooted to the ground as he concentrates on the next task at hand, which is to help KKR win their third IPL trophy by beating the Chennai Super Kings during the finals of IPL 2021.





Iyer was humble and hungry for more during his post-match presentation, where he spoke about his mentality and goals for the immediate future. "Doing what has been asked of me, extremely happy to have won the game. There's no difference [domestic] to IPL. I have come here and played the way I wanted to play. Happy that the management allowed me the freedom to play the way I do. For the past couple of games, I was restricting myself, trying to bat till the end, but I realised that wasn't me. I wanted to revert to the way I've been playing. I'm not thinking about the Indian team, have one more game and want to stay fully focused on that," said Iyer.



Iyer's ability to score crucial knocks and his demeanour has attracted praise from former players, legends and analysts alike. Virender Sehwag, a former opener himself and a legend in Indian cricket was particularly impressed with Iyer and has kept a keen eye on him since he made his debut nine games ago. "No doubt he is one of the good finds of this tournament. He is the one who has enabled the comeback of KKR in the league. He has given good starts to the team, and thanks to him that KKR has reached the finals," said legendary opener Virender Sehwag, reports Cricbuzz.

"Looking at his performances, only the Indian team's management and selectors have asked him to stay back in the UAE in the bubble. If it all someone gets injured or if Hardik Pandya has any concerns, then Iyer might get in the team," Sehwag added.

Iyer surely has all the qualities to one day be a great batter for India if he manages to remain consistent with his play. His attitude is what will get him there as the youngster aims for the sky with his feet firmly planted to the ground.

