IPL 2021: DC vs CSK- Dream11 Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Match 50 of IPL 2021 features a battle between the table-toppers as the Chennai Super Kings take on the Delhi Capitals in a clash that will eventually decide first place in the group stage.



The Chennai Super Kings come into the match with a mindset to bounce back after a loss against the Rajasthan Royals despite Ruturaj Gaikwad's massive hundred. Chennai will look to retain their number position with a victory against Delhi, which will also serve as a huge confidence booster before the playoffs, as they are the two favourites right now. Chennai will have their task cut out for them against an in-form DC side.



The Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, come into the game after a dominating victory against the Mumbai Indians. The Delhi bowling unit ran riot as they restricted a good Mumbai batting lineup to a measly score of 129. They will be hoping for a similar showing against a CSK batting unit renowned for their ability to come through in pressure situations. Delhi's batting unit will look to continue their good form as they go up against the likes of Josh Hazlewood and Shardul Thakur.



The Dubai International Cricket Stadium traditionally has been a good batting pitch and will be anticipated to aid the batters once again. This is great news for the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer as they look to pile on the runs in a crucial tie for their sides.



Expect a cracking match with both sides trying to score big to pile on the pressure. The chasing team has a good record at this ground, and whichever team opts to bowl first will look to continue that streak.



Probable XI's for both teams



Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (Captain & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje



Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif, Josh Hazlewood



Dream 11 Fantasy XI



1) Ruturaj Gaikwad- Captain - Chennai Super Kings- 9 credits



2) Shreyas Iyer- Vice-Captain- Delhi Capitals - 9 credits



3) Rishab Pant- Wicket Keeper- Delhi Capitals - 9.5 credits



4) Prithvi Shaw- Batter- Delhi Capitals - 8.5 credits



5) Faf du Plessis- Batter- Chennai Super Kings- 10 credits



6) Ravindra Jadeja All-Rounder- Chennai Super Kings - 9.5 credits



7) Moeen Ali All-Rounder- Chennai Super Kings - 9 credits



8) Axar Patel- All-Rounder- Delhi Capitals- 9 credits



9) Avesh Khan- Bowler- Delhi Capitals- 9 credits



10) Shardul Thakur - Bowler - Chennai Super Kings - 8.5 credits



11) Anrich Nortje- Bowler- Delhi Capitals - 8.5 credits



Differential Picks



1) Ruturaj Gaikwad - Captain



Ruturaj Gaikwad will look to continue his fine form in a batting-friendly pitch after a massive inning in their loss against RR. Expect the youngster to pile on the runs despite having his task cut out with the likes of Avesh Khan and Anrich Nortje. Ruturaj looks set for another big inning, making him the ideal choice to captain your Dream11 side.



2) Shreyas Iyer- Vice-Captain



The comeback kid will look to shine once again and has the ideal opportunity to lead his team to the number one spot. Iyer has been in tremendous form since his comeback after a devastating injury and will look to demolish a potent CSK bowling unit, giving him a huge confidence boost prior to the playoffs. Iyer is a safe bet for Vice-Captaincy.

