IPL 2021: CSK vs RR – Stats and numbers from a dazzling show of batting

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis seem unstoppable at the moment

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis' opening partnership has been an absolute blessing for Chennai Super Kings. They have been safe, they have accelerated the run rate and they have looked unstoppable at their best. In fact, the pair hasn't been dismissed in the Powerplay in their last four IPL matches. Only Sunrisers Hyderabad's 2019 opening duo of Warner and Bairstow can claim the same.

What is it with Rajasthan Royals and centuries?

The last five centuries notched up in IPL share one thing in common: they have either been scored by an RR player or have been scored against RR.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (vs RR), Jos Buttler (for RR), Devdutt Padikkal (vs RR), Sanju Samson (for RR), Ben Stokes (for RR).

The half-century streak is broken for Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad notched up his maiden IPL century but unfortunately, it arrived in a losing cause [Source: IPL]

Ruturaj Gaikwad was simply amazing in the IPL 2021 match against Rajasthan Royals. The 24-year-old scored a sensational century off just 60 deliveries but unfortunately, CSK failed to make it count. This is also the first time that a 50+ score from Gaikwad has arrived in a losing cause.



Prior to this game, Rutu had notched up six half-centuries which have all resulted in Chennai Super Kings winning the game. His captain MS Dhoni is the only player with seven 50+ scores that have all led to victories!

Rajasthan Royals make history

What a run chase by Rajasthan Royals.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was top class and clean striking from Shivam Dube.

The league is now wide open. #CSKvsRR pic.twitter.com/Z7jlLknUbl — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 2, 2021

Rajasthan Royals became the first team to defeat Chennai Super Kings in UAE this season, breaking their four-match winning streak. The manner in which they did it is also incredible. RR recorded the second-highest run chase in Abu Dhabi in the IPL to get to a stellar win.



Powered by a 19-ball 50 from Yashasvi Jaiswal, the Royals were also up 81/1 inside the first six overs. This is their highest Powerplay score in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Other miscellaneous facts

Rahul Tewatia sent Suresh Raina back to the pavilion tonight. This was the first time in IPL 2021 that Raina got out to spin bowling.

The match proved to be a nightmare for RR pacer Mustafizur Rahman. He conceded 51 runs in his four overs, marking only the fourth time it has happened in T20s and only the second time in his IPL career.