IPL 2021: CSK vs RR: Dream 11 Fantasy Cricket Picks

A quick look at the points table for IPL 2021 reveals that after two games apiece, both Chennai and Rajasthan occupy the mid-table.

Having tasted victory in the previous games after losses in their first outing, both teams face off on identical terms.

While Rajasthan had to rely on their overseas imports David Miller and Chris Morris to get them over the finishing line against Delhi, Chennai had a more comfortable path against Punjab.

Deepak's Chahar's stunning opening burst ensured that Chennai was underway in IPL 2021.

As the two teams square up at the Wankhede Stadium on April 19, here our fantasy cricket line up for your reference.

CSK vs RR: Dream 11 Fantasy Cricket Picks



Wicket-keeper

Sanju Samson (9.5 Credits)

While skipper Samson didn't quite take flight against Delhi, his exploits against Punjab are a good reminder of the destructive capabilities that he possesses.

Batsmen

Suresh Raina (9.5 Credits)

This 'chinna-thala' lives in the hearts and minds of every Chennai IPL fan. What's more, he showed against Delhi that he's also in fine knick for IPL 2021.

David Miller (9 Credits)

Take the South African batsman's 62 (43) out of the equation and Rajasthan would have struggled against Delhi. For that reason, he becomes vital for any fantasy cricket line-up.

Faf du Plessis (10 Credits)

The former South African skipper will open the batting for Chennai. He lends then stability at the top of the order and appears to be playing an anchor role for Chennai in IPL 2021. This could well mean big scores and needless to say, these translate to big fantasy points.

All-rounders

Ravindra Jadeja (9 Credits)

The southpaw is off to a promising start in IPL 2021. He's taking stunning catches, running batsmen out with direct hits, playing cameos with the bat and bowling economical spells as well. Do keep an eye out for him when forming your fantasy line up.

Chris Morris (9.5 Credits)

Rajasthan needed a finishing touch against Delhi and Morris did just that. His 18-ball 36 was just the injection of energy that the franchise needed in the wake of Ben Stokes' departure.

Moeen Ali (9 Credits)

The Englishman has been in fine form for Chennai in IPL 2021 thus far. His stroke-play has been sublime and at No.3, he's an asset at the moment for Chennai.

Sam Curran (9 Credits)

Curran shares the new ball with Deepak Chahar and helps hold up one end with accurate bowling. His economical spell against Punjab complemented Chahar's opening burst really well. And don't forget the fact that the Englishman is more than handy with the bat as well.

Bowlers

J Unadkat (8.5 Credits)

The left-arm pacer's selection against Delhi was an inspired one. And with a spell of 3/15, he responded beautifully.

Deepak Chahar (8.5 Credits)

The swing-bowler single-handedly broke Punjab's back and their resolve in Chennai's previous fixture. He can swing it both ways and has plenty of variations to flummox the batsman.

M Rahman (8.5 Credits)

The Bangladeshi seamer has all the variations to fox a batsman in T20 cricket. His 2/29 went a long way in restricting Delhi in Rajasthan's previous game at an otherwise high scoring venue.

CSK vs RR: Captain and Vice-Captain picks

Remember, your captain designate increases your points by 2X. Likewise, your vice-captain pick hands you a 1.5X point boost.

Here are our picks.

Captain: David Miller

Vice-captain: Moeen Ali

Here's a snapshot of our Dream 11 line up for the CSK vs RR fixture for your reference.

Good luck to all of you!



(Views expressed are those of the writer and do not guarantee winnings)