IPL 2021: CSK vs RCB- Key matchups to watch out for

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on the Chennai Super Kings at Sharjah with the hopes of redeeming themselves after a humiliating defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders. CSK, on the other hand, will look to carry forward their good form from game one and reclaim the top spot from Delhi with yet another emphatic win.

A clash between these two titans from the south has always given us max entertainment with juicy matchups that are bound to get you off your seats. Here are some of the key matchups that you would be keen to keep an eye on.

Hello & welcome from Sharjah for Match 3⃣5⃣ of the #VIVOIPL 👋 All set for mouthwatering contest as @imVkohli 's @RCBTweets square off against the @msdhoni -led @ChennaiIPL . 🔥 🧊 Which team will come out on top tonight❓ #RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/4efREDMgcx

1) Mohammed Siraj vs Ruturaj Gaikwad



The pacer will be tasked with the challenge of striking early as he goes up against the opening duo of Faf and Gaikwad. The battle between the in-form Gaikwad and Siraj will be fun to watch as both young stars battle it out to give their team an edge. This just might be the matchup that decides the game for either team, as both can be deadly once they get going in terms of turning the tide for their respective teams.

2) Yuzvendra Chahal vs Suresh Raina



Suresh Raina, or 'Chinna Thala (Small Leader), as he is fondly known in Chennai, comes into this game with huge expectations after a disappointing start against Mumbai. The smaller ground will suit him as he can clear the boundary at will despite the doubts that he might not be the same explosive batter that he was once before. Raina has always been good at playing spinners and will encounter one of the best in the world in the form of Yuzvendra Chahal. Chahal will look to make life easier for his team and get one over Raina.



3) Wanindu Hasaranga vs MS Dhoni



MS Dhoni has a certain love for playing against Sri Lankan spinners, remember Muralidharan and the 2011 World Cup?. The CSK captain will look to regain his form after a disappointing start against Mumbai, where he got out for a meagre 3 runs in 5 balls. What better way to get back to form than annihilate an RCB bowling unit filled with world-class spinners. Hasaranga, on the other hand, will look to live up to the hype and get back on track with efficient contributions with both bat and ball.

4) Josh Hazlewood vs Virat Kohli



Sharjah has seen brilliant knocks like Sachin's desert storm innings, and maybe it's Virat Kohli's turn to grace the ground with a spectacular inning. Kohli will be looking for vengeance after a disappointing batting performance both in the test series against England and the first game against KKR. Josh Hazlewood will be looking to strike big in his return to the Chennai side, and getting Kohli's scalp would be a huge confidence booster for the pacer and his team.



5) Shardul Thakur vs Devdutt Padikkal



Devdutt Padikkal will look to regain some of the promise he had shown before and help his team mount a challenging total or chase down whatever total CSK sets with ease. The opener has the capability of single-handedly dismantling opposing bowling units and will look to do the same against CSK. Shardul Thakur will stand in the way of him and glory, as the pacer has a knack for getting big wickets in key moments.

