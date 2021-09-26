IPL 2021: CSK vs KKR – Stats and numbers that matter

Another Ravindra Jadeja masterclass!





What a magnificent victory for Chennai. Ravindra Jadeja top class with bat and ball and Chennai are top of the table. After the situation last year, what a comeback. Just stand up and applaud #WhistlePodu #CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/IVK3KtHjVE — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 26, 2021





Ravindra Jadeja is in the form of his life. Today, he powered his way to an 8-ball 22 which eventually helped Chennai Super Kings secure the win off the final ball of the match. Since 2018, whenever Jaddu has come on to bat between overs 16 and 20 before today's game, he has scored 100 runs at an average of 50 and at a mind-blowing strike rate of 227.27!

Sam Curran struggled with the ball

England's Sam Curran endured a torrid time with the ball against Kolkata Knight Riders. In his spell of four overs, he conceded 56 runs at a run rate of 14 per over and failed to dismiss a single batter. Curran was guilty of leaking plenty of runs in the death overs to Dinesh Karthik.

In fact, since his debut, the 23-year-old has conceded runs at 11.02 runs per over at the death. Among bowlers in the IPL who have bowled 20 or more overs at the death, only two – Jaydev Unadkat and Trent Boult – have a worse economy rate.

Dinesh Karthik fantastic at the death as always





DK played a marvellous cameo to get KKR to a par-score against CSK [Source: IPL]





DK's cameo with the bat in the final stages of the match ended up providing an immense impetus to the KKR scoring rate. He smashed 26 runs off just 11 deliveries and helped KKR get a total of 171. In IPL 2021, DK has scored runs at a rate of 8.92 per over. This is considerably lower than his average scoring rate from the last three seasons – 11.30 runs per over.

Dhoni's legend continues to grow

With the dismissal of Dinesh Karthik who was caught behind, MS Dhoni became the IPL wicket-keeper with the most number of catches. The cricketer he overtook? Dinesh Karthik.

Serious pace from Lockie

In the match against Chennai Super Kings, KKR's Lockie Ferguson bowled extremely quick. In fact, he delivered the fastest ball in IPL 2021 at a speed of 153 kmph. Up to you now, Anrich Nortje!

Shardul Thakur is enjoying a successful year

Shardul Thakur was once again brilliant for Chennai Super Kings today. He finished with a spell of 2/20 in his four overs. Thakur's previous two spells in UAE against MI and RCB were 1/29 and 2/29 respectively. Not only has he bowled well, Thakur has also managed to dismiss both Andre Russell and AB De Villiers within the last week!