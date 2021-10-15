IPL 2021 Final: CSK vs KKR –MS Dhoni's brigade have the historical advantage

The die is about to be cast. The grand finale of IPL 2021 is now upon us. Three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings will take on two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders in the final at the Dubai International Stadium. CSK and KKR both defeated Delhi Capitals to book themselves a slot in the showpiece match.

On one hand, CSK have a bunch of IPL legends who'll probably be gunning for one last title together.



On the other hand, KKR have gone from nothing to lose to everything to lose. After several years of Dre Russ or nothing, they've mounted a comeback against all odds without him. — Static_357 (@Static_a357) October 15, 2021

Funnily enough, when the tournament was completely hosted in the United Arab Emirates last season, both CSK and KKR had failed to qualify for the playoffs. While Chennai Super Kings have been consistent throughout this season, the Knight Riders have had their fair share of ups and downs. After the tournament got suspended due to COVID outbreak in May, KKR made a spectacular comeback and have been on an incredible roll.



Chennai Super Kings have already defeated Kolkata Knight Riders twice this season but the Knights have won their last five matches. As the two sides get set to collide in this blockbuster affair, let's take a look at the stats and numbers:

CSK vs KKR: Head-to-Head Record

Chennai Super Kings have been extremely dominant against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. The team from Chennai has won 17 games while the Purple and Gold franchise has won nine times. CSK extended their margin against KKR twice this season as well.

Even in the United Arab Emirates, it's Chennai Super Kings who hold a 2-1 advantage over the Knight Riders. However, with that being said, it must be pointed out that the two sides have collided in an IPL final before. On that occasion in 2012, KKR surprisingly chased Chennai's score of 190 to lift their maiden IPL trophy. Will history repeat itself tonight?



CSK vs KKR: Important stats and numbers

Mr. IPL Suresh Raina has been bad news for Kolkata Knight Riders fans for quite a while now. Raina had scored 73 off just 38 deliveries. He's also the highest-scorer for CSK against KKR and has amassed 741 runs against them. It will be interesting to see if he gets a start tonight.

Kolkata Knight Riders will be hoping for Andre Russell's return from injury in the final [Source: KKR]

Andre Russell who has also missed the last few matches because of an injury is uncertain for the final tonight. Dre Russ has scored 344 runs against Chennai Super Kings. He had scored a spectacular half-century in the first match against CSK this season.



Today - Jadeja will be playing the 200th IPL match and Faf Du Plessis will be playing the 100th IPL match - both have been the backbone of CSK for many years. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 15, 2021

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who sealed the victory for CSK in the second match of the season between the two sides is the highest wicket-taker against KKR. He has picked up 16 dismissals and his best figures read 4/12.



Meanwhile, Caribbean all-rounder Sunil Narine has struck the most times against CSK wearing the Purple and Gold Jersey. He has picked up 19 wickets.