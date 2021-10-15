Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021 Final: CSK vs KKR –MS Dhoni's brigade have the historical advantage
Chennai Super Kings have the head-to-head advantage but the Knight Riders are well capable of surprises
The die is about to be cast. The grand finale of IPL 2021 is now upon us. Three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings will take on two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders in the final at the Dubai International Stadium. CSK and KKR both defeated Delhi Capitals to book themselves a slot in the showpiece match.
Funnily enough, when the tournament was completely hosted in the United Arab Emirates last season, both CSK and KKR had failed to qualify for the playoffs. While Chennai Super Kings have been consistent throughout this season, the Knight Riders have had their fair share of ups and downs. After the tournament got suspended due to COVID outbreak in May, KKR made a spectacular comeback and have been on an incredible roll.
Chennai Super Kings have already defeated Kolkata Knight Riders twice this season but the Knights have won their last five matches. As the two sides get set to collide in this blockbuster affair, let's take a look at the stats and numbers:
CSK vs KKR: Head-to-Head Record
Chennai Super Kings have been extremely dominant against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. The team from Chennai has won 17 games while the Purple and Gold franchise has won nine times. CSK extended their margin against KKR twice this season as well.
Even in the United Arab Emirates, it's Chennai Super Kings who hold a 2-1 advantage over the Knight Riders. However, with that being said, it must be pointed out that the two sides have collided in an IPL final before. On that occasion in 2012, KKR surprisingly chased Chennai's score of 190 to lift their maiden IPL trophy. Will history repeat itself tonight?
CSK vs KKR: Important stats and numbers
Mr. IPL Suresh Raina has been bad news for Kolkata Knight Riders fans for quite a while now. Raina had scored 73 off just 38 deliveries. He's also the highest-scorer for CSK against KKR and has amassed 741 runs against them. It will be interesting to see if he gets a start tonight.
Andre Russell who has also missed the last few matches because of an injury is uncertain for the final tonight. Dre Russ has scored 344 runs against Chennai Super Kings. He had scored a spectacular half-century in the first match against CSK this season.
Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who sealed the victory for CSK in the second match of the season between the two sides is the highest wicket-taker against KKR. He has picked up 16 dismissals and his best figures read 4/12.
Meanwhile, Caribbean all-rounder Sunil Narine has struck the most times against CSK wearing the Purple and Gold Jersey. He has picked up 19 wickets.