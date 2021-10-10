IPL 2021: CSK vs DC- Social media erupts after "Thala" Dhoni finishes the game off in style for CSK

The Chennai Super Kings won in a thriller against the Delhi Capitals as CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni finished the match in typical "Captain Cool" style in the final over.

Delhi had a rocky start to the game but was able to impose an imposing 172 on the back of huge innings from the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Rishab Pant. The Chennai batting unit had a task on their hand and got off to a horrible start with the loss of the in-form Faf du Plessis, but steadied the ship after a huge partnership from Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad. The youngster was vital in CSK's victory with a huge 70-run knock. Delhi was able to peg them back with back-to-back wickets and a difficult task in the final overs, setting up a nail-biting end.

Cometh the moment, cometh the man! We have seen this before in the 2011 World Cup when he promoted himself in the order and won his team the game, and yet again MS Dhoni showed up and showed out when his team needed him the most, MS as he let loose in the final two overs, scoring 18 runs to hand his team the victory and a finals birth.

Social Media erupted after Chennai's victory, here are the best reactions









MS Dhoni promotes himself up the order.

MS Dhoni finishes the job, in style.



We've seen that story before 🔥#IPL2021 | #DCvCSK live 👇 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 10, 2021





Nothing is bigger than "Self-belief". The man reminds everyone yet again, who is the best finisher and why! #CSKvsDC #Qualifier1 #IPL2O21 #MSDhoni — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) October 10, 2021





Cricket gods may have wanted this innings. He has done this million times but not recently. May be the gods too wanted this. This is cricketing folk. Well done @msdhoni @ChennaiIPL — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 10, 2021





Wasn't this a remastered vintage classic in high definition. First Robin, then Dhoni… Old habits die hard .. old will forever stay gold, especially when it's in @ChennaiIPL 's locker.. 9th final !! What a game ! #CSKvsDC — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) October 10, 2021





best way to get into mentor mode is to put on a demonstration of how it's actually done #CSKvsDC #IPL2021 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 10, 2021





And Dhoni finishes off in style !

One request, can someone from @ChennaiIPL please go and give that little girl who was crying a little chocolate/gift ? Or a pic with MSD maybe :) PLEASE 🙏

Congratulations @msdhoni https://t.co/qsA6lwYUi6 — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) October 10, 2021





MS Dhoni is the greatest @ChennaiIPL never bet against him. See you in the final he says👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) October 10, 2021





Om Finishaya Namaha !

Great win from Chennai. Ruturaj Top class, Uthappa classy and Dhoni showing how important temparement is. Great win for @ChennaiIPL and what a fightback to reach the finals after the show last season. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 10, 2021









Captains leading their team to most #IPL finals:



9 - Dhoni

5 - Rohit

2 - Gambhir #IPL2021 #CSKvsDC #Dhoni — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 10, 2021





Rabada not bowling the last over. Still can't understand the logic #dc — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 10, 2021





"Today happens to be my son's birthday."



What a gift for Neale Nolan Uthappa 🤗#IPL2021 | #DCvCSK pic.twitter.com/912pIsCSi5 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 10, 2021





#IPL has gone back to be the tournament where seven teams compete to play #CSK in the finals. Comeback Superking Kings. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 10, 2021













In Chennai, gold is always in great demand. In @ChennaiIPL philosophy, old is always gold! Well done @robbieuthappa . #CSKvDC — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 10, 2021



