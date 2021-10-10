Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: CSK vs DC- Social media erupts after "Thala" Dhoni finishes the game off in style for CSK
Social media went wild after MS Dhoni wrapped up the game in a nail-biter in a huge CSK victory
The Chennai Super Kings won in a thriller against the Delhi Capitals as CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni finished the match in typical "Captain Cool" style in the final over.
Delhi had a rocky start to the game but was able to impose an imposing 172 on the back of huge innings from the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Rishab Pant. The Chennai batting unit had a task on their hand and got off to a horrible start with the loss of the in-form Faf du Plessis, but steadied the ship after a huge partnership from Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad. The youngster was vital in CSK's victory with a huge 70-run knock. Delhi was able to peg them back with back-to-back wickets and a difficult task in the final overs, setting up a nail-biting end.
Cometh the moment, cometh the man! We have seen this before in the 2011 World Cup when he promoted himself in the order and won his team the game, and yet again MS Dhoni showed up and showed out when his team needed him the most, MS as he let loose in the final two overs, scoring 18 runs to hand his team the victory and a finals birth.
Social Media erupted after Chennai's victory, here are the best reactions