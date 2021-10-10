IPL 2021: CSK vs DC -Dream XI fantasy tips and tricks

We have finally reached the business end of the tournament after an exciting group stage. We have a juicy fixture to start the playoffs as the Chennai Super Kings will take on the Delhi Capitals in a clash of the table toppers.



The two teams have been miles ahead of their competition and have dominated the group stage from start to finish and will now have the chance to fulfil their Finals dreams as they go head to head in a vital clash of behemoths. However, both teams hold an advantage as the loser of the tie gets another opportunity to make it to the Finals.



The Delhi Capitals have won 10 out of the 14 games in the group stage to stand on top of the table in the group stage. The Capitals come into the tie in phenomenal form and will rely on their brilliant batting performances once again against a potent CSK bowling unit. Their leading run-getter, Shikhar Dhawan, will look to get back on the score sheet after a slump in form recently. On the other hand, Avesh Khan will look to continue working his magic with the ball as he goes up against the likes of Gaikwad and Faf.



Chennai comes into the game after a sudden dip in form, losing three games on a trot. CSK and MS Dhoni will look to break that streak with a huge victory over Delhi. They will have to depend on the likes of Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad to come through in the clutch with the bat again as they go up against a Delhi bowling unit in red-hot form. However, the key battle in the match would be Chennai's bowling unit featuring the likes of Shardul Thakur against Delhi's in-form batters.



The sides have met 25 times prior to this game, with CSK leading the head to head ties with 15 victories. Delhi will look to change Chennai's dominance in the playoffs by scripting a huge victory as they hunt for their maiden IPL title.



The Dubai International Cricket Stadium is proven to be a great batting pitch but will offer something for bowlers too, making this an equally exciting competition between bat and ball. The team chasing has the better record in this stadium, so the decision taken at the toss might matter for either side.



Probable playing XI for both teams



Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (C & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje



Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (C & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood



Dream XI fantasy picks



1) Ruturaj Gaikwad - Captain - CSK- 9.5 credits



2) Faf du Plessis- Vice-Captain - CSK - 10 credits



3) Rishab pant- Wicket Keeper- DC- 9.5 credits



4) Shikhar Dhawan- Batter- DC- 10 credits



5) Shreyas Iyer- Batter- DC- 8.5 credits



6) Prithvi Shaw- Batter- DC- 8.5 credits



7) Dwayne Bravo - All-Rounder- CSK- 9 credits



8) Moeen Ali- All-Rounder- CSK- 9 credits



9) Shardul Thakur- Bowler- CSK- 9 credits



10) Anrich Nortje - Bowler- CSK- 8.5 credits



11) Deepak Chahar- Bowler- CSK- 8.5 credits

