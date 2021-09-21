IPL 2021: Broadcast banned in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan reports Fawad Aman

The Taliban have banned the broadcast of the second leg of the Indian Premier League 2021 in Afghanistan because of the presence of female spectators in the stadiums. The far-right militant group took over the country following the hasty exodus of the United States of America this year.

Women have been banned from playing sports in Afghanistan [Source: Reuters]

Conservative and authoritative in their view of society and women, the Taliban has imposed strict disciplinary curbs on the conduct of women in the country. They've even banned many forms of entertainment including several sports. Female sportswomen in Afghanistan have been completely banned their activities although they do not mind the men's team continuing to play cricket.



Ridiculous: Taliban have banned the broadcasting of Indian Premier League (IPL) in Afghanistan.

Taliban have warned that Afghan media outlets should not broadcast the Indian Cricket League due to girls dancing and the presence of female audience and spectators in stadiums. — Fawad Aman (@FawadAman2) September 21, 2021

Afghan journalist Fawad Aman recently tweeted that the Taliban has issued a stern warning to all the broadcasters in Afghanistan. The footage of girls dancing and the presence of female spectators has motivated their decisions.



Two matches of the second leg of the IPL have already been held. The tournament was relocated to the UAE after the first leg had to be postponed because of rising COVID cases in the camps in India.