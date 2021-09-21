Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: Broadcast banned in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan reports Fawad Aman
The Taliban have banned the coverage of IPL 2021 in Afghanistan
The Taliban have banned the broadcast of the second leg of the Indian Premier League 2021 in Afghanistan because of the presence of female spectators in the stadiums. The far-right militant group took over the country following the hasty exodus of the United States of America this year.
Conservative and authoritative in their view of society and women, the Taliban has imposed strict disciplinary curbs on the conduct of women in the country. They've even banned many forms of entertainment including several sports. Female sportswomen in Afghanistan have been completely banned their activities although they do not mind the men's team continuing to play cricket.
Afghan journalist Fawad Aman recently tweeted that the Taliban has issued a stern warning to all the broadcasters in Afghanistan. The footage of girls dancing and the presence of female spectators has motivated their decisions.
Two matches of the second leg of the IPL have already been held. The tournament was relocated to the UAE after the first leg had to be postponed because of rising COVID cases in the camps in India.