IPL 2021: Brands ride the Mishra wave

When Glenn Maxwell strode out to bat at the fall of the second wicket on Tuesday night's IPL fixture, Bangalore had lost both its openers.

Delhi sensed a way to break into a fragile middle-order and Amith Mishra stepped up with the ball in hand.

With a mixture of skidders and tossed-up turners, he lured Maxwell into a false stroke and had the Australian caught at wide long-on.

Quiet rudimentary, you would think. More so given that it was Mishra's only wicket of the game.

However, the leg-spinner began trending on Twitter thanks to innovative social media campaigns from Vi (formerly Vodafone Idea) and Iffalcon India.

A social media opportunity

Spotting an opportunity, Vi pounced on the Maxwell dismissal and integrated that into their ongoing #FanOfTheMatch contest on their Twitter handle.

"Maxwell's wicket was taken by ______ in this match," read the post.

— Vi Customer Care (@ViCustomerCare) April 27, 2021

On Wednesday, Iffalcon, a producer of televisions, washing machines, and air conditioners, announced a contest on its Twitter handle.



It called upon IPL fans to identify the hidden name in a word-maze while luring them with exciting gift hampers.

'Who spins it, like Iffalcon' screamed the social media post with the hashtag #TheWoWshingMachine – an apparent reference to their washing machine product.

Needless to say, fans picked out the name Mishra from the maze with relative ease.

— iFFALCON (@iFFALCONIndia) April 28, 2021

An IPL legend

Meanwhile, Amith Mishra, the bowler has had a relatively good IPL 2021.

Fans even went as far as analysing that manner in which he outsmarted Maxwell in the game against Bangalore on Tuesday night.

— Cricket With Ash (@CricketWithAsh) April 28, 2021

Six wickets from four matches and a strong economy rate of 7.78 augurs well for both the spinner and Delhi for the remainder of their campaign this year.



With 166 career IPL wickets, the leg-spinner is a legend of sorts and is now just four wickets shy of Lasith Malinga, who heads this all-time list with 170 wickets.

And as Mishra continues to spin it, the hawk-eyed brands will continue to find ways of integrating the veteran's on-field success into their online branding strategies.