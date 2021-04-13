IPL 2021: Big blow for Rajasthan Royals as they lose Ben Stokes for the remainder of the IPL

According to reports from several sources, Rajasthan Royals' Ben Stokes is out of IPL 2021 with what is suspected a broken hand.



Stokes apparently suffered the injury during his side's season opener against Punjab Kings last night. The England all-rounder ended up injuring his hand while diving to take the catch of Punjab Kings' swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle.

Stokes had earlier dropped a catch during the match and made great efforts in order to make amends with a safe catch of Gayle. Despite being in pain, he decided to push through the pain and even opened the batting for his side in the second inning.

Ben Stokes was dismissed for a duck, getting caught and bowled off Mohammad Shami in the very first over. This will be a massive blow for Rajasthan Royals who heavily depend on Stokes' all-round abilities.

The franchise is already missing the services of Ben Stokes' national teammate Jofra Archer who's expected to miss the first few weeks because of a hand injury which required surgery.