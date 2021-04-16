IPL 2021: Anrich Norje joins Delhi Capitals bio bubble

Delhi Capitals recently announced on Twitter that South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje has joined the team bio-bubble and will be able to train with the rest of the squad.

Earlier, Nortje was put in quarantine outside the team bio-bubble after testing COVID positive.



However, Delhi Capitals confirmed that it was a false positive report. The speedster further tested negative in three COVID-19 tests.

He's here 💙



Our 🇿🇦 pace superstar is now out of quarantine. After a false positive result for COVID-19, Anrich Nortje tested negative thrice, and is now part of our team bubble.



We can't wait to see him in action 🔥#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 @AnrichNortje02 @TajMahalMumbai pic.twitter.com/8dGh2GlniK — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 16, 2021