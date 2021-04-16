Top
Indian Premier League 2021

IPL 2021: Anrich Norje joins Delhi Capitals bio bubble

The fast bowler tested negative for COVID-19 thrice and as a result, has joined the rest of the squad

By

Anjishnu Roy

Published: 16 April 2021 9:20 AM GMT

Delhi Capitals recently announced on Twitter that South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje has joined the team bio-bubble and will be able to train with the rest of the squad.

Earlier, Nortje was put in quarantine outside the team bio-bubble after testing COVID positive.

However, Delhi Capitals confirmed that it was a false positive report. The speedster further tested negative in three COVID-19 tests.

"He's here. Our pace superstar is now out of quarantine. After a false-positive result for COVID-19, Anrich Nortje tested negative thrice and is now part of our team bubble. We can't wait to see him in action," tweeted Delhi Capitals.

