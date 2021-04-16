Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: Anrich Norje joins Delhi Capitals bio bubble
The fast bowler tested negative for COVID-19 thrice and as a result, has joined the rest of the squad
Delhi Capitals recently announced on Twitter that South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje has joined the team bio-bubble and will be able to train with the rest of the squad.
Earlier, Nortje was put in quarantine outside the team bio-bubble after testing COVID positive.
However, Delhi Capitals confirmed that it was a false positive report. The speedster further tested negative in three COVID-19 tests.
"He's here. Our pace superstar is now out of quarantine. After a false-positive result for COVID-19, Anrich Nortje tested negative thrice and is now part of our team bubble. We can't wait to see him in action," tweeted Delhi Capitals.
