IPL 2021: Anrich Nortje tests positive for COVID-19

South African pacer Anrich Nortje has tested positive for COVID-19. This comes as a huge blow to Delhi Capitals who had missed the services of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje in the season opener against Chennai Super Kings.



Nortje and Rabada had arrived late due to their participation in the series against Pakistan and had to miss the first match because of the mandatory seven-day quarantine regulations.According to ANI, sources reported that the fast-bowler tested COVID positive while undergoing quarantine. "He came in with a negative report but has unfortunately tested positive now, while undergoing quarantine," the source reported.

The Standard Operating Procedures of BCCI dictate that if a player or support staff tests positive for COVID-19, they will have to isolate themselves in a designated area outside of the bio-secure bubble for a minimum of 10 days from the first day of symptoms or the date of the collection of the sample which resulted in a positive RT-PCR report, which is earlier.

