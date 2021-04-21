IPL 2021: Amit Mishra sets the record books ablaze

The defending champions Mumbai had found a way of stifling the opposition run-chase efforts at Chennai in IPL 2021 thus. And when they won the toss and opted to bat against Delhi, things appeared to be going per script.

But after Amith Mishra sent back a well-set Rohit Sharma, Mumbai lost the plot.

137 was all that the defending champions could manage and despite their best effort to rock Delhi, the latter walked away with a six-wicket victory.

Amith Mishra bagged the man of the match award and walked home with a bunch of records in his name.

Most 4+ wicket hauls in IPL

After his spell of 4/24, Amit Mishra now leads the list of bowlers with the most 4+ wicket hauls in IPL history.

Most man of the match awards

Amit Mishra pocketed the man of the match award for the stifling spell against defending champions Mumbai. This was his 12th such award in IPL history – the most amongst all IPL bowlers.

Three other bowlers have eight – Harbhajan Singh, Rashid Khan and Umesh Yadav.

Amit Mishra, the No.2 man

With 164-wickets, the leg-spinner is now No.2 on the list of most wickets in IPL history. The veteran is closing the gap on Lasith Malinga real quick.

The Sri Lankan sits pretty atop this list with 170 IPL wickets.

Dilliwalon, Mishi Bhai ki bowling dekh ke aapne bhi aise hi react kiya kya? 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCvMI pic.twitter.com/9q6npHO8YM — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 20, 2021

Rohit Sharma a Mishra bunny?



Leg-spinner Amit Mishra has now dismissed Rohit Sharma a total of 7-times in IPL.

He now joins Zaheer Khan and Sandeep Sharma in this rather unique list.

Zaheer Khan has dismissed MS Dhoni 7-time while Sandeep Sharma has sent back Virat Kohli a total of 7-time in the IPL as well.

Rohit's 17-ball warm-up to face Amit Mishra

In all the 7-times that Rohit Sharma has been dismissed by Amit Mishra, the batsman had faced at least 17-balls before the leg-spinner was called upon to bowl.

Delhi breaks the Mumbai jinx



In the UAE during IPL 2020, Delhi had lost four games to Mumbai, the qualifiers and final included.

In IPL 2021 though, they managed to beat Mumbai in their very first encounter.

Also, Delhi breaks the Chennai losing streak

Delhi's victory on the night is their first after losing their previous six games at Chennai.

Their last victory at Chennai had come way back in 2010. The only survivor from that victory in Delhi's current squad the spinner himself - Amit Mishra.

Pollard the skipper but Rohit Sharma picks up the fine

It was noticeable that during the Delhi batting-inning, West Indian Kieron Pollard was leading Mumbai in the field.

However, Rohit Sharma was fined INR 12 Lakhs for a slow over-rate as he was listed 'captain' on the team sheet.

Most no-balls bowled in IPL history

With 25 no-balls, Jasprit Bumrah now holds the dubious distinction of having overstepped the most number of times in IPL history.

He leads this list that includes Sreesanth (23), Ishant Sharma (21) and Amith Mishra (21).

Bumrah and batting

Mumbai speedster Jasprit Bumrah has not batted more than thrice in a single IPL season ever.

In 2019, from 16 matches, he had batted a total of three times. Fast forward to 2021, from four matches, he has already batted thrice.

Pant, now Bumrah's bunny

Rishabh Pant has now been dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah a total of six times in IPL.

This is the most in IPL history. Incidentally, no other bowler has been able to dismiss the Delhi skipper more than three times in the IPL.

(With inputs from @SeerviBharath, @kaustats, @CricCrazyJohns, @UPStatsman)