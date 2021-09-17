IPL 2021: All you need to know about the Ins and Outs of the players in the eight teams

The second of the IPL features some of the best players in the world, but the conditions caused by the pandemic and other reasons have caused a few players to not take part. This list of players also includes key names who are vital for their franchise. Luckily for most of the franchises, they have been able to find adequate replacements. The Mumbai Indians are the only franchise to have an unchanged squad from the first leg. Here is all you need to know about the various Ins and Outs of the players in the eight squads.



Delhi Capitals: In: Shreyas Iyer, Ben Dwarshuis | Out: Aniruddha Joshi, Chris Woakes

The return of Shreyas Iyer after a 5-month layoff bodes well for Delhi as the stylish right-hander not only packs a punch but has an infectious positive attitude that rubs off on his teammates.

"It's great to have Shreyas back. He has got an infectious attitude. I have been talking to him a lot, and his training has been great. He's so keen to get back into the field, score runs and win. He's a world-class player, and he's going to add a lot to our team. There's no doubt about that," said an excited Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting when asked about the return of Iyer, reports Hindustan Times.

Delhi will surely miss the services of England pacer Chris Woakes as he prioritised the T20 World Cup and the Ashes over participation in the IPL.

Chennai Super Kings: In: Josh Hazlewood | Out: Jason Behrendorff

The Chennai Super Kings will be delighted to welcome back Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood into the fold as the quickie comes into the second leg in red-hot form after picking up 12 wickets in 8 T20s for the Aussies.

"Hazlewood has confirmed his availability for the second phase of IPL starting from September 19. The BCCI has confirmed that players who were not available in the first phase can join the respective teams in the second phase if they are fit and available. Considering Hazlewood's form, he will be a great addition to our team," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said in a statement, reports India Today.

His fellow compatriot, Jason Behrendorff, who replaced him during the first leg, departs after not being able to play a single game during the first leg.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: In: Tim David, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, George Garton, Akash Deep | Out: Finn Allen, Adam Zampa, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Washington Sundar

Royal Challengers Bangalore is one of the teams hit by the departure of multiple stars. Adam Zampa was among the first to drop out of the second leg, citing bubble fatigue and his Aussie compatriot Kane Richardson followed suit as he too dropped out of the second leg. Richardson has also dropped out of contention for Australia's tour of the West Indies and Bangladesh. All-rounder Washington Sundar also missed out due to a finger injury that ruled him out for the season.

Luckily for RCB, they were able to acquire a perfect replacement in the form of Sri Lankan star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga who comes into the tournament in blazing form. Hasaranga could provide RCB with the ex-factor they need after scoring 192 runs and taking 33 wickets in 22 T20Is.

Mumbai Indians: No changes in the squad

The defending champions were blessed by lady luck as they come into the second leg of the tournament with an unchanged squad. This provides an added boost to the squad as they retain their chemistry while defending their crown.

Rajasthan Royals: In: Glenn Phillips, Evin Lewis, Oshane Thomas and Tabraiz Shamsi | Out: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Andrew Tye

The Rajasthan Royals is yet another team affected by key departures of superstars that were supposed to play a huge role in helping the currently 5th placed team qualify for the playoffs.

The departure of stars such as Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes due to personal reasons and the loss of pacer Jofra Archer to an injury surely hurts the Royals' chances of qualifying.

The addition of New Zealand's wicketkeeper batsmen Glen Phillips, who aims to establish a legacy of his own in the IPL rather than fill Buttler's shoes, is a boost for the franchise as he is a terrific striker of the ball.

Punjab Kings: In: Aiden Markram, Nathan Ellis and Adil Rashid | Out: Dawid Malan, Riley Meredith and Jhye Richardson

The departure of Dawid Malan, who is the best T20 batsman currently, is bound to cause a dent in Punjab's hopes of playing in the qualifiers.

"Ahead of the resumption of the 2021 edition of the IPL, Punjab Kings today announced the inclusion of Markram to the squad. Markram will replace Malan, who is taking some time off to be with his family before the T20 World Cup and the Ashes series," Punjab Kings said in a statement to the media, reports TOI.

Fortunately for the Kings, they secured the services of South Africa's top-order batsman Aiden Markram who comes into the second leg in good form after helping South Africa secure series wins against the West Indies and Sri Lanka.

Kolkata Knight Riders: In: Tim Southee | Out: Pat Cummins

The Kolkata Knight Riders will be without the services of star Aussie all-rounder Pat Cummins, who decided to drop out after wanting to spend time with his family since he became a father for the first time.

KKR were decisive in finding the right replacement as they roped in veteran New Zealand pacer Tim Southee to replace Cummins.

"We are delighted to have Southee in our ranks. He is a proven match-winner and a welcome addition to the already strong pace attack of KKR. With Cummins being unavailable, we wanted to add experience and leadership to our bowling group, and Southee is the ideal man for the job." said Brendon McCullum, Head Coach of KKR, reports Hindustan Times.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: In: Sherfane Rutherford | Out: Jonny Bairstow

The Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered yet another huge blow as they lost their top scorer after Jonny Bairstow decided to drop out of the second leg. The team languishing at the bottom has replaced Bairstow with West Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Sherfane Rutherford. The explosive Caribbean joins the Sunrisers after a couple of huge knocks for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League.

