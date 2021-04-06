IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians talent scout Kiran More tests positive for COVID-19

Former India wicketkeeper and Mumbai Indians' talent scout Kiran More has tested positive for COVID-19, the IPL franchise said on Tuesday.

The 58-year-old More is also the wicket-keeping consultant of the five-time IPL champions.

"Mr. More is currently asymptomatic and has been isolated. Mumbai Indians and Kiran More have followed all the BCCI health guidelines," MI stated in a media release.

"The MI medical team will continue to monitor Mr. More's health and abide by the BCCI protocols."

Among the players and support staff, Delhi Capitals' all-rounder Axar Patel has tested positive and is in isolation.



Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal is currently in-home quarantine, having tested positive for COVID-19 before joining the camp in Bengaluru.

There has been a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country with Mumbai and the state of Maharashtra being the worst-affected.

With inputs from PTI