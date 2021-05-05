IPL 2021: How will the foreign players return home?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), decided to indefinitely postpone the India Premier League (IPL) yesterday, following reports of multiple players and support staffs being infected with the deadly coronavirus.



While reaching their home might not be a very big issue for the domestic players, the overseas players have been left in a lurch due to travel bans imposed over India, owing to unprecedented surge in covid-19 infections in the country. Here, we look at how cricketers and officials from various countries will return to their home under these extraordinary circumstances after IPL postponement:

How will the English players return home?

The England government has India on their travel red list since the past one week due to the ever increasing covid-19 infections in the country. But the England players can certainly return to their homes as the government does allow British and Irish nationals to travel to the country from India, provided that they quarantine for a minimum of 10 days and get tested twice during the period of quarantine.

How will the Kiwis return home?

The New Zealand government has banned travellers from India to the country due to the terrible second wave of covid-19 in India. But the citizens of New Zealand can travel to the country provided that they complete mandatory 14 day quarantine on arrival.

How will the Bangladeshis return home?

The Bangladesh government has banned air travel to the country from India. But, the players from the country can still reach their homes through ground travel and complete 14 day quarantine on reaching back.

How will the South Africans return home?

The South African government allows all the international travellers to enter the country if they provide a negative covid-19 test recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO). But, the test should not be more than 72 hours before the date of travel.

If any player tests positive on arrival or does not provide a negative test report, they will have to complete 10 day isolation at their own costs.

How will the Australians return home?

The cricketers and officials from Australia in IPL are probably the most affected by the travel ban imposed on India. The Australian government is currently not allowing anyone from travelling from India to enter the country, not even their own citizens.

Besides, the Australian government had also threatened people travelling from India with a jail time – a rule which was removed following a huge backlash

According to reports, The Australian players are trying to move out of India via Maldives or Sri Lanka.