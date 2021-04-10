IPL 2021: MI vs RCB - Player of the Day - Harshal Patel decimates Mumbai

The RCB bosses will certainly be thanking their stars for acquiring Harshal Patel from Delhi Capitals in a trade-off before the start of IPL 2021

How it all transpired...

After leaking 13 runs in his first over, Patel came back strongly and took out MI's designated big-hitter Hardik Pandya through lbw.

He also dismissed in-form Ishan Kishan in a similar fashion during his third over.

What came next can only be described as a wave of sheer talent.

During the last over of MI's innings, Krunal Pandya mistimed Patel's slow delivery and was caught by Dan Christian in deep mid-wicket.

On the very next ball, the pacer bowled another slow ball. This time, his victim was Mumbai's swashbuckling all-rounder Kieron Pollard, who also mistimed his shot and was caught by Washington Sundar.

After failing to get his hat-trick, Patel struck again and sent Marco Jansen back to the pavilion with a beautiful yorker.

His final over came to a grand end when Rahul Chahar was dismissed by Kohli with a run-out.

With the support of IPL debutant Kyle Jamieson and Washington Sundar, who picked one wicket each, Patel and RCB were able to stop Mumbai at 159.

A record-breaking spell

Patel's impressive bowling figures broke several records.

As he claimed his first five-wicket haul in T20s, he also became the first bowler to take a fifer against Mumbai Indians in IPL.

He also registered the third-best bowling figures by an uncapped player in IPL.

☝️ Hardik Pandya

☝️ Ishan Kishan

☝️ Kieron Pollard

☝️ Krunal Pandya

☝️ Marco Jansen



Harshal Patel became the first player to take a five-wicket haul against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 👀 #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/0nqx2CTitg — ICC (@ICC) April 9, 2021





Well done mr Patel. Top bowling. Great use of variations. #HarshalPatel — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 9, 2021