Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Indian Premier League 2021
IPL 2021: MI vs RCB - Player of the Day - Harshal Patel decimates Mumbai
Harshal Patel's moment of glory under the IPL arclights.
The RCB bosses will certainly be thanking their stars for acquiring Harshal Patel from Delhi Capitals in a trade-off before the start of IPL 2021.
The 30-year-old became Bangalore's new death over specialist as he delivered a brilliant spell of 5/27 and was deservingly declared the player of the match.
How it all transpired...
After leaking 13 runs in his first over, Patel came back strongly and took out MI's designated big-hitter Hardik Pandya through lbw.
He also dismissed in-form Ishan Kishan in a similar fashion during his third over.
What came next can only be described as a wave of sheer talent.
During the last over of MI's innings, Krunal Pandya mistimed Patel's slow delivery and was caught by Dan Christian in deep mid-wicket.
On the very next ball, the pacer bowled another slow ball. This time, his victim was Mumbai's swashbuckling all-rounder Kieron Pollard, who also mistimed his shot and was caught by Washington Sundar.
After failing to get his hat-trick, Patel struck again and sent Marco Jansen back to the pavilion with a beautiful yorker.
His final over came to a grand end when Rahul Chahar was dismissed by Kohli with a run-out.
With the support of IPL debutant Kyle Jamieson and Washington Sundar, who picked one wicket each, Patel and RCB were able to stop Mumbai at 159.
A record-breaking spell
Patel's impressive bowling figures broke several records.
As he claimed his first five-wicket haul in T20s, he also became the first bowler to take a fifer against Mumbai Indians in IPL.
He also registered the third-best bowling figures by an uncapped player in IPL.
And that finishing touch...
While this spectacular spell gave RCB an attainable target, their innings started off a bit shaky after losing Sundar and Rajat Patidar early on.
But, a stable 50 run partnership between captain Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell made things much easier.
After their dismissals, the ever-reliable AB de Villiers took the baton and scored a quick 48 from 27 balls before he was dismissed in the last over.
As the 20th over drew to a close in a rather nail-biting manner, Patel was given the immense responsibility of scoring 1 run on the last ball in order to save the game from entering a super-over.
A flick to short-fine leg and Patel had delivered the goods, this time with bat in hand.
The night well and truly belonged to Harshal Patel.
Next Story