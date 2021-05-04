Harman and Mandhana among select cricketers to feature in 'The Hundred'

In what will be a major boost for women's cricket in India, the BCCI has given a go-ahead for four Indian women cricketers to play 'The Hundred' in England.

'The Hundred' is an inaugural eight-team tournament that is set to begin on July 21.

It is learnt that the BCCI has provided No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Deepti Sharma.

What is 'The Hundred'?

'The Hundred' is a brand-new 100-ball cricket tournament conceptualised by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECBs).

The tournament was originally scheduled to begin in 2020 but was put off due to the COVID pandemic.

'The Hundred' will feature eight teams and every team shall have both a men's and women's squad.

The ECB has picked the women's teams from the Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals to play the first game of the tournament on July 21 which will be followed by the men's game from the two teams on the subsequent day.

Thereafter, the tournament will play out in a series of 'double-headers' in what will be called 'match days'.

Each 'match day' will feature the men and women's squads playing on the same day, back-to-back and at the same venue.

All matches for 'The Hundred' shall be played at Test match venues and will be broadcast on Sky Sports.

The Hundred will feature the biggest stars in English cricket

What are the rules for 'The Hundred'?

Much like the primitive version of T20 cricket, 'The Hundred' is the brainchild of the ECB.

Here's a quick snapshot of the rules:

• As the name suggests, every match in the tournament shall feature 100-balls per innings.

• A change of ends will take place after 10 balls.

• Each bowler will be allowed a maximum of 20-balls per game

• A strategic time out of two and a half minutes will be granted to each team in a match

• Each team starts an inning with a 25-ball powerplay with just two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle.

Much like T20, 'The Hundred' is set to change the game yet again (File photo)

What are the teams?

The teams that will play the men and women's competition in 'The Hundred' are Birmingham Phoenix, London Spirit, Manchester Originals, Northern Superchargers, Oval Invincibles, Southern Brave, Trent Rockets and Welsh Fire.

To assemble the men's squads for 'The Hundred', a draft mechanism was used.

However, there is no such process for the women. Player selections, therefore, will be made by the head coaches of each of the teams. Only three overseas players are permitted in a squad.

Out of the 24-overseas slots available in the women's tournament, 20 have now been filled. The Southern Brave, London Spirit, Manchester Originals and Northern Superchargers are currently working to close one player signing each.

Prominent names from the women's game that will feature in 'The Hundred' include Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine (Birmingham Phoenix), Marizanne Kapp (Oval Invincibles), Deandra Dottin (London Spirit), and Meg Lanning (Welsh Fire).

(With inputs from ESPNCricinfo)