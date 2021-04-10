IPL 2021: CSK vs DC - Play of the day: Clash of the Currans

One of the most important parts of Chennai's 188 run innings against Delhi Capitals in Match #2 of IPL 2021 was Sam Curran's late blitz of 34(15).

What makes it bitter-sweet was that most of his runs came from a face-off against his elder brother, Tom Curran.

The 'Siblings Day' battle between the Curran brothers began in the 17th over of CSK's innings.

On the last ball of the over, Tom bowled a half-volley to Sam, who sent it across the boundary for a four.

This seemingly disappointed Tom as he looked frustrated in the next over while fielding.

The following over, Tom was back again to face his brother.

After Ravindra Jadeja smashed a four on the very first ball of the over, Tom's confidence was visibly shaken.

As Jadeja handed over the strike to Sam for the third ball, the younger Curran showed no mercy to his brother and turned the full-toss into a six.

On the very next ball, Sam hammered a bouncer over mid-wicket for another six.

By hitting another four in the over, the junior Curran extracted a total of 22 runs from his brother.

6⃣ 6⃣ 4⃣! 💥



Sam Curran blasts his brother Tom for 16 runs in three balls in the penultimate over of the CSK innings - he finishes with 34 from 16 deliveries!#CSKvDC #IPL2021



📺 Watch 👉 https://t.co/bT0CP9Q8No

📋 Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/cZx2N3uZh7 pic.twitter.com/X4SSNbntZo — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) April 10, 2021

Sam Curran's quick innings was brought to an end by Chris Woakes, but his 15-ball 34 helped Chennai post a massive target of 189 for Delhi.

The other star performer for Chennai was Suresh Raina, who made a superb comeback with 54 off 36 balls.

Ambati Rayadu, Ravindra Jadeja, and Moeen Ali also contributed significantly.